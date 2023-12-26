Who competed for grain in 2023? We crunch the data.

The data is out for the 2023 season grain exports, November 2022 to October 2023.
So who were the big boys this year?
Wheat
The last harvest was huge, and therefore, the export volume was equally large.
During the season 31.2 million metric tonnes of wheat was exported.
The biggest buyer was China, at 24 per cent of the total volume of our exports.
This was followed closely by Indonesia.
The top five countries equate to 66 per cent of the total volume exported.
Suppose we were worried about being too reliant on China for barley.
Should we be worried about the volumes of wheat they are buying?
I don't think we need to worry - they will buy based on price - trade flows will change, we just need to accept that.
Barley
Barley has been an issue for the past couple of years.
We lost a huge buyer in the form of China, and had to export to a lot of countries at smaller volumes.
That was until August when China got back into the market.
In the three months leading up to the end of the season, China imported 1.09mmt, or 14pc of the overall export program.
An impressive feat in a short period of time.
Saudi Arabia was the major buyer for its sheep programs at 1.8mmt or 23pc.
As we move into 2024, I expect we will see China emerge again as the country's destination for barley.
Canola
The canola market is heavily skewed towards Europe.
If we add up the European countries, which are the same for all intents and purposes, over 57pc of the total volume went to Europe.
Market share
There will always be a reliance on certain trading partners and grain will flow to those willing to pay the most.
If we look at the overall trade in our three main grain commodities, we can see that China is the biggest customer by a healthy margin.
The Chinese share of our grain trade would be substantially higher if it had purchased more than three months of barley.
The ten nations (or trading blocs) in the market share chart account for 75pc of our total trade in barley, wheat and canola.
