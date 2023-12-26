IR reforms another classic from "Canberra bubble"

"The nine most terrifying words in the English language are 'I'm from the government and I'm here to help'," so said then United States president Ronald Reagan at a press conference on August 12, 1986.
This Reaganism certainly sums up why WA's farming and pastoral sectors should be nervous over the Albanese Government's new industrial relations laws and the 'dirty deal' that has been done with crossbenchers just before the Christmas break.
Just like the assurances made under the Cook Government's ill-fated Aboriginal Cultural Heritage laws, primary producers and rural businesses are being told there is nothing to fear about these new laws which, according to Labor, will stop unscrupulous employers from exploiting a loophole which allows them to underpay contract workers.
However, these changes are not a genuine attempt to improve Australia's industrial relations laws.
They are just a way for the government to gift more power to the unions.
And worse, they are just another act of economic vandalism on the productivity of our rural and regional sectors.
They are not about serving the interests of everyday Australians.
They are about serving the niche interests of the power-hungry unions, while ignoring the consequences for every Australian who will pay the price for it at the supermarket checkout.
The percentage of Australians who work in casual roles has barely changed for three decades.
For many, casual work provides the flexibility, regularity and additional income they need to juggle busy lives.
This is particularly true in farming and pastoral activities which rely on seasonal casual workers during harvest or mustering.
Yet these new reforms will create a new system that will be impossible for the average primary producer to navigate without a dedicated HR and legal department.
This will make it difficult for many to obtain reliable seasonal workers and contract hire arrangements, decreasing onfarm productivity and driving-up prices for consumers who are in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.
It is a bad outcome for employees who look to casual jobs for flexibility, regularity and additional upfront income.
It will make work more insecure.
The complicated laws on casuals or same-job-same-pay are a lawyers' picnic and causing mass confusion.
Most producers do not have a team of lawyers sitting in the back paddock to help wade through this quagmire.
At a time when we are faced with an aging agricultural workforce, we should be doing more to attract younger people to the industry.
These reforms will only stop young people from working in agriculture.
The only real winners will be the unions, which will get significant new powers and protections for officials and shop stewards.
This includes draconian new rights of entry without notice, which would allow union representatives to enter farms unannounced.
We cannot just have union reps waltzing in unannounced.
Industrial Relations Minister Tony Burke is trying to declare martial law and put the unions in charge of enforcement - an overreach farmers cannot and will not support.
The proposed reforms will also dredge up failed road transport powers which have proven to be a shambles in the past and will only serve to increase supply chain costs.
This is a bad bill which will make it harder and more costly to run a business in this country.
By adding union-driven layers of unneeded red tape to our workplace laws, Mr Burke will leave a legacy of sluggish productivity for our agricultural sector and higher costs for Australian consumers.
These changes will impale Australia's productivity at a time when it desperately needs a shot in the arm.
A recent report by the International Institute for Management Development on Australia's economy is chilling reading.
Published by the IPA, it shows in 2004 we were ranked the fourth most competitive economy in the world.
Nineteen years later, we are 19th.
There are more than 5700 broadacre farmers, pastoralists and graziers in WA, most of which are family-run small businesses.
Agriculture directly employs more than 36,000 people in WA, with 30 per cent employed as casual labour.
WA farmers and pastoralists are managing a deluge of headwinds
According to the latest Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences farm performance forecast the average broadacre farm's cash income is forecast to decrease by 41pc in 2023-2024, which will affect the ability of many farms and stations to service their debt.
The Albanese Government needs to go back to the drawing board to identify the problem this badly drafted bill is trying to solve before it imposes increased complexity, confusion and cost into the workplace relations system at a time when farming and pastoral businesses and workers are facing a cost-of-living crisis.
