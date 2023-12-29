$13m government grants boost for Wheatbelt connectivity

The CRISP Wireless network is one of several organisations which has been awarded funding to expand across the Wheatbelt, boosting regional connectivity.
CRISP Wireless has been allocated Commonwealth and State government grants for three projects worth more than $13 million.
CRISP Wireless chairwoman Maree Gooch said the Narrogin-based business was proud to be based regionally.
"We actively support the communities across our service area as we 'shop local' and also support community groups and events," Ms Gooch said.
"The State government is investing to support regional communities and enhance business capacity by collaborating with the Commonwealth Regional Connectivity Program which will see three discrete projects delivered by CRISP Wireless over the coming years," Ms Gooch said.
"I am very proud to share that CRISP Wireless reaches across almost 80,000 square kilometres and 29 local government areas with a broad customer base, including businesses, local government, community groups and residents.
"Our customers are our best form of advertising, sharing the benefits of CRISP Wireless which is a testament to the service and support we offer as a high level, business grade service."
CRISP Wireless has helped many councils, farming businesses and small and medium enterprises, along with Community Resource Centres to reduce input costs, plus by providing fast and reliable internet.
It provided much-needed services for a trifecta of emergency situations - the service continued throughout and in the aftermath of ex-Tropical Cyclone Seroja, flooding in the Central Wheatbelt and horrendous fires which also ravaged the Central Wheatbelt.
CRISP Wireless has been successful in receiving Federal and State grants, amounting to almost $22m in projects since 2018.
More information: Go to crispwireless.com.au or call 6809 2100.
