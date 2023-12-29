Major WA dairy lends a vital hand to Foodbank WA and beyond

For all the years Hancock Prospecting has partnered award-winning Bannister Downs Dairy, it has helped improve the lives of many through regular donations of milk supplies through Foodbank WA's Bunbury branch.
The dairy has expanded its Foodbank WA partnership to include a weekly donation of fresh and flavoured milk to Foodbank WA's Centre for Hunger Relief at Perth Airport which will then be distributed to all branches across Western Australia.
The Foodbank Hunger Report 2023 highlighted the reality of food stress in WA as the cost-of-living crisis continues to be a factor.
The report states 388,000 households in WA are experiencing moderate to severe food stress - half of which have children at home.
Foodbank WA chief executive officer Kate O'Hara said they were experiencing unprecedented demand for food relief in the lead up to Christmas. "With each interest rate rise we see more and more people reach out for help," Ms O'Hara said.
"We could not support those who rely on us without the support of generous food donors like Bannister Downs Dairy, particularly given the demand we have for milk," Ms O'Hara said.
Hancock Agriculture executive chairwoman and Bannister Downs Dairy part owner Gina Rinehart and Bannister Downs Dairy managing director Sue Daubney visited Foodbank WA's Centre for Hunger Relief to make the offer of increased supplies.
"It is increasingly concerning that so many families and children do not have access to food basics," Ms Daubney said.
"We are pleased that we can extend our support by offering the highest quality and nutrient rich Bannister Downs fresh milk to support the important work Foodbank is doing across the State."
