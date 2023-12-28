Farm Weekly
Home/News

WA producers welcome first sheep shipment to Saudi Arabia

By Tamara Hooper
December 29 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A shipment of 5000 sheep left WA last week bound for Saudi Arabia, the first of its kind in more than a decade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.