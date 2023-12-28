WA producers welcome first sheep shipment to Saudi Arabia

A shipment of 5000 sheep left WA last week bound for Saudi Arabia, the first of its kind in more than a decade.
Industry insiders say this milestone is further proof the live sheep export industry is an integral market for WA's agriculture sector.
This is on the back of the Federal government's policy to phase-out live exports by sea, if it is re-elected at the next Federal election.
Since this announcement industry confidence has taken a hit, particularly when there has been a dramatic drop in sheep prices and uncertainty for more than 4000 WA sheep producers.
The Saudi shipment is the first of more expected for the region and comes at a time when live sheep exports by sea have increased by more than 160,000 head from the previous year.
The Saudi market revival was touted by Farm Weekly in May when sheep producers in WA were informed of new protocols implemented to guarantee access.
At the time, a spokesperson for the Western Australian Livestock Exporters Association (WALEA) said Saudi Arabia was a major export market for Australian sheep until the shipments ceased in 2011.
"Saudi Arabia remains the largest importer of live animals across the Middle East and North Africa region," WALEA said.
"In the absence of Australian sheep, Saudi Arabia has developed alternative supply chains, but the updated protocol requirements for scabby mouth and the available sheep present a new market opportunity for WA sheep producers.
"The potential addition of another live sheep market will be of immense benefit to WA producers at this time of uncertainty."
Historically Saudi Arabia was a dominant live sheep export market for Australia, valued at $100 million.
While it is not expected to reach this level again, it is still seen as a boon for WA sheep producers.
Federal National Party leader David Littleproud has welcomed the Saudi shipment.
He said the market's reopening was a game changer and proved the live sheep industry should not be phased out.
"It is a welcome development that 5000 sheep have been shipped from Australia to Saudi Arabia, to enjoy our high quality product," Mr Littleproud said.
"Labor must now rule out their senseless phasing out of live sheep exports.
"Saudi's decision to take live sheep from Australia again proves there is demand for live sheep.
"It makes no sense at all to be shutting down an industry, just as a huge new market opens up again."
The Livestock Collective director Steven Bolt (pictured) said it was a fantastic development and the shipment was part of a larger 60,000-live sheep consignment to the Middle East.
"It is such an important shipment to renew our trade with the Saudi market," Mr Bolt said.
"Saudi was once our biggest buyer of WA live sheep and we look forward to rebuilding our trade relationship.
"This is further proof Australian sheep are highly sought after and it's such an important part of the mixed farming industry.
"We certainly strongly opposed federal Labor's policy to phase out or ban the live export trade."
Australian Livestock Exporters Council chief executive officer Mark Harvey-Sutton said live sheep would always be highly sought after in the Middle East.
"This shows that this is not a declining industry and there is opportunity for growth," Mr Harvey-Sutton said.
"The region seeks livestock because of their consumer and cultural preferences."
Almost 640,000 live sheep were exported from WA last year, which is a 41 per cent year-on-year increase.
Farming groups have written to Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt, arguing for exports to be resumed from the east coast, given the reopening of the Saudi trade.
"Labor isn't listening and still wants to destroy the livelihoods of more than 3000 people who work in the trade and an industry worth $85 million," Mr Littleproud said.
"A future coalition government with The Nationals will reinstate the live sheep export trade."
