WA shearers celebrate new personal bests. Let's celebrate them

They say good things come in threes at that has been the case for Boyup Brook-based shearing contractor Floyde Neil's Shear Pride.
In just over three weeks, three personal bests were broken by shearers Tristan Gibbs, Justice Robinson and Aria Neil.
Mr Gibbs completed his first 300 sheep shorn and Mr Robinson his first 100 in a day.
"It is never an easy feat in WA this time of year battling in the heat, but they both smashed it," Shear Pride said on a social media post.
"Justice had never shorn more than half an hour, got the call up at 5am to fill in at the stand and jumped at the opportunity.
"That's what the biggest recipe is for doing tallies -jumping at opportunities as they present themselves and not shying away from the challenge."
Only a few weeks earlier, Ms Neil, who had only been shearing for three months and spent half of that time woolhandling, shore her first ever 100 Merino ewes.
"The team started at 5am to side step a hot day in WA, with temperatures hitting 37 degrees," Shear Pride said.
"She had it all under control whipping 100 out in seven hours and 20 mins."
Achieved or know of anyone who has achieved a new personal best in the shearing shed?
