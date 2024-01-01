Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

Meet Joe the automated sprayer - he's here to help

By Brooke Littlewood
January 1 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Calibre Spraying director Daniel Watkins and SwarmFarm mechanical engineer Tom Holcombe with Joe the robotic boomsprayer.
Calibre Spraying director Daniel Watkins and SwarmFarm mechanical engineer Tom Holcombe with Joe the robotic boomsprayer.

Meet Joe - the robotic boomsprayer, built to tackle some of the more tedious and repetitive jobs growers face onfarm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.