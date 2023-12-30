Coorow cropping and livestock opportunity awaits

The opportunity to secure a productive dryland cropping and livestock opportunity in the renowned Coorow farming region has been brought to market by national real estate and advisory firm LAWD.
Harold Park and Carranya comprises a total of 2761 hectares of freehold land across two contiguous certificates of title, of which 1855ha is considered arable.
The property has a history of successful cropping rotations, including wheat, triticale, lupins, canola and pasture renovation.
Benefitting from a mix of soil types and excellent climate, Harold Park and Carranya are nine kilometres from Coorow, 13km from Marchagee CBH, 75km north of Moora, 100km north east of Jurien Bay, 185km south east of Geraldton and 220km north of Perth.
LAWD director Simon Wilkinson said he expected the property to attract high levels of interest from farming families looking to expand operations.
"The owners have invested in strategic development to maximise onsite cropping and livestock efficiencies," Mr Wilkinson said.
"Improvements include a homestead, machinery shed, a shearing shed with attached yards, a fertiliser storage shed and grain silo storage."
With a favourable average annual rainfall of 381 millimetres, the property is supported by reliable water from five equipped bores, reticulating to a tank and trough network.
A well-regarded dryland cropping and livestock enterprise, underpinned by a proven track record of efficient cropping rotations, Harold Park and Carranya sets a platform for future growth opportunities for discerning buyers.
