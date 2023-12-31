Farm Weekly
All aboard the arts train in Beverley

By Belinda Hickman
December 31 2023 - 9:00pm
Ms Martin (left), Ms Hutchinson, Ms Broun and Ms Freeman at the Platform Theatre, with Ms Martins 3.5-year-old granddaughter Elizabeth McIntyre. The theatre, with its jarrah stage and tiered seating is part of Beverleys impressive arts complex, set up in the towns old railway precinct. Beyond the stage, the old station latrines have been restored and repurposed as a green room for performers and additional artists accommodation.
This is a story about best friends - and how their shared passion and commitment have created a diamond in the Wheatbelt, with a thriving arts community that inspires and sustains the locals and is drawing other creative types to their historic town.

