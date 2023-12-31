All aboard the arts train in Beverley

This is a story about best friends - and how their shared passion and commitment have created a diamond in the Wheatbelt, with a thriving arts community that inspires and sustains the locals and is drawing other creative types to their historic town.
Beverley may be small - with a current population of about 1700 people - but it is thriving.
It has a growing community of creative people living and working there, hosts a dozen-or-so artists a year, puts on a long list of theatre and other events, and sustains a dizzying array of well-supported groups and clubs.
But its brightest facet is an arts complex unlike any other - with a gallery, artists' studio and residency alongside an impressive and well-used amphitheatre.
And it doesn't stop there: plans are afoot to enclose the station platform early next year to permanently house Beverley's extensive art collection and, when funding allows, to create a bar and cafe space in a disused train carriage to better host its myriad of community gatherings.
Beverley Station Arts Inc. (BSA) will this month host its 100th event at the Platform Theatre and next Easter will hold its 55th annual art exhibition at the Town Hall, which is one of WA's oldest exhibitions and incorporates the prestigious Beverley Art Prize.
The not-for-profit, volunteer-run Beverley Station Arts organisation is led by a committee of nine local women and one man - a dedicated group of firm friends who say they are "absolutely mad" about all art forms and want to ensure that they are available to the local community and surrounding regions.
Some are life-long residents, but many have moved to Beverley in the past few years, drawn by its friendly and supportive community, active arts scene and the "roll-up-your-sleeves", can-do attitude of its residents.
The committee members are loyally backed by their husbands, children and friends, who all pitch in to help run a busy calendar of events - whether by building something, painting murals, gardening, cooking, baking or running the bar and kiosk.
Quite simply: they are all-in and for whatever is needed.
Beverley Station Arts chairwoman Jenny Broun, part of a local farming family since 1982, volunteer and a painter, said the town was long-known for its two main cultural events - the annual Art Exhibition at Easter and the Beverley Show in August - and now, increasingly, for its Platform Theatre and artist studio and residencies.
The theatre was built in a space once occupied by the Beverley railway station passenger tea rooms and can formally seat 450 people - or about 350 picnickers.
Ms Broun said the committee tries to put on one quality theatre, music or dance event every month - plus a more-profitable and very popular tribute show once a year.
"We are always thinking about quality - what would local people like to see? And what would people travel to Beverley to see?'' Ms Broun said.
As well, about 12-18 visual artists are hosted annually for two to four-week residencies in the restored railway station and attached stationmaster's house - during which they paint, create and display their artworks and offer lessons and workshops.
"Beverley has a growing reputation as an art centre - nationally and internationally - and interest in the international residencies is starting to ramp up again since the pandemic,'' Ms Broun said.
BSA vice-chairwoman Marylou Hutchinson, who has been on the committee since its inception, co-ordinates the Artist-in-Residence program.
An artist in her own right, Ms Hutchinson manages this program as well as being a full-time farmer with grandmother duties and painting prize-winning works.
"We have 20 artists booked in for 2024, including an international artist from Singapore and two Finnish artists coming in 2025 - which is half booked out already,'' Ms Hutchinson said.
Committee member Hazel Martin, a keen photographer, is among those who couldn't resist the lure of Beverley's arts scene.
She moved to town from Roleystone in mid-2021 to transition to retirement.
Having been an active, perhaps over-committed, community member in times past, Ms Martin envisioned a quiet retirement, spent taking photos, looking after her grandchildren, building the garden she always wanted and relaxing.
Instead, she was introduced to the passionate group at Beverley Station Arts, and within a few weeks was fully immersed as a volunteer arts co-ordinator, town advocate and more lately, as a paid, part-time arts administrator.
She said the committee was excited to be hosting its 100th event at the Platform Theatre - a count that didn't include the annual art exhibitions, nor weddings, school presentation nights, hockey, netball and football end-of-season medal counts and other ad-hoc occasions.
"What amazes me is how everyone comes together to put on and attend the events, this is truly the most inclusive, fun and collaborative group of people I've ever worked with,'' Ms Martin said.
"And the Shire is also so supportive of what we do - I think that is pretty unique.''
But none of this has come without blood, sweat and tears - and countless hours of volunteering.
The then-Beverley Art Gallery Society - which later became Beverley Station Arts Inc. - initiated the restoration of the town's circa-1886 train station in 2000 - saving the graceful, old building from potential demolition.
The project to house the Shire's collection, which now owns more than 100 artworks, was completed in 2006.
Since then, Beverley Station Arts, working with the Shire of Beverley and WA Heritage Council, has restored and renovated the entire station precinct into a thriving arts complex.
It is an impressive and picturesque space just off the main street, tucked behind a white picket fence and a specially commissioned clock arch and entrance gates.
There is a broad lawn, gardens and a bandstand, plus a compact kitchen/kiosk built in the old station guard cottage and a mobile bar available for shows and other events.
An old railway carriage set up onsite will become a new bar and cafe when funding is available - though Ms Broun said obtaining government money or community grants for regional arts infrastructure was proving nearly impossible.
Beyond the station gallery and railway carriage is the Platform Theatre, with its jarrah-decked, iron-roofed stage, roomy backstage and tiered seating.
The adjacent old station latrines have also been restored and is set up for additional artists' accommodation and a green room for performers.
Ms Martin is in the continuous process of decorating the cottage with framed posters of all 100 events so far staged at the theatre.
The building also hosts weekly rehearsals for Beverley's amateur singing group, BeSASSY.
The Beverley Amateur Dramatics - BAD - group are also based on the grounds.
"All the designing and physical work in the complex has been completed by the Shire, community donations and loads of volunteer effort,'' said Ms Broun, who has been the long-time visual arts co-ordinator took over as performing arts co-ordinator until three years ago when funding was secured via a government grant to employ Ms Martin.
Ms Broun said the Perth-based art group Circle of Colour, having once visited Beverley, volunteered to paint the mural at the entrance.
Ms Broun and her daughter Claire, a landscape architect, designed the Victorian-era-inspired, metal clock arch and entrance gates.
Claire also designed the gardens and Platform Theatre auditorium, while local architect Phillip Dempsey designed the actual theatre.
The complex ends at a beautiful, panelled mural, designed and painted by artist Sharon Peterkin to commemorate a beloved committee member.
Ann Rayner, a long-serving secretary and treasurer, died in a car accident in 2010 - and attesting to the depth and strength of Beverley's community connections - every day she is remembered and missed by her Station Art friends.
"Ann loved music and dance and was a passionate advocate for restoring the old railway station and managed much of the theatre build,'' Ms Broun said.
"She died just before the first concert in December 2010."
Beverley is one of WA's oldest rural towns, with its European history stretching back to 1831 - just two years after the settlement in Perth - and its population has seen a bit of boom and bust.
Land clearing for farming in the shire began in earnest in the 1860s, but the township really started to take off when the Great Southern Railway went through from Perth to Albany in 1886.
The history books show Beverley became a vibrant travel hub for the region, with passengers and goods travelling through it by coach and train - it was also the last stop for sandalwood cutters heading east.
As the terminus for the government railway until about 1902, trains were stabled in Beverley overnight and the passengers were accommodated in the refreshment rooms.
The railway complex grew to include the station and platform, a two-storey station master's cottage, the tea rooms, engine and good sheds and the guard's cottage.
Beverley also housed a large railway workforce - helping its population peak at about 2050 residents in 1954.
But as farming practices became more efficient from the 1950s, the town's population declined.
Beverley was no longer needed as a transport and services hub.
The last passenger train ran in about 1975 and the last railway staff were transferred in 1984 - though the town continued as a freight depot for years.
And the railway line remains operable.
The CBH Group's grain trains run regularly and audiences and performers often have to cope with their rumbling interruptions.
"We always seem to get a train go past during a performance,'' Ms Broun said.
"But the audience and the performers always seem to take it in their stride as part of the show.
"It's always a particular moment of excitement during the kids' shows."
By 1982, the station house was no longer needed and it was slated for demolition.
It was saved thanks to spirited lobbying from the local community, much fund-raising and the co-operation of a very supportive shire council.
Ms Broun said the-then Beverley Art Gallery Society committee was intent on using the station as a gallery to house the Shire's huge art collection, which was initiated in 1967 from bequests from businessman and philanthropist Sir Claude Hotchin and his wife Doris.
A self-made man who left school aged 11 years, Sir Claude bought the Clarkson's hardware store in Perth in 1932 and after his retirement in 1940, devoted his life to collecting art and encouraging young WA artists.
Beverley was the 13th country town to receive artworks from the Hotchins' private collection and the first to use them to start its own art gallery.
That collection has been added to almost every year since with works from the annual Easter weekend art exhibition - including many of the prize-winning pieces.
The town's biggest annual event, the exhibition is held in the town's beautiful art deco Town Hall and attracts more than 300 paintings and 1000 visitors to see them each year.
It is run in conjunction with the annual Beverley Art Prize, with a $5000 main award, which is part of a $14,000 prize pool.
Works not sold or donated to the Shire's collection are usually picked up and later sold by the East End Gallery.
Ms Martin said Beverley always became a hive of activity over the weekend - which included a lively station town market on Easter Saturday and a massive, four-day tennis tournament.
"When we are setting up for the exhibition, there is such a buzz around town,'' Ms Martin said.
"Everybody is looking for a job or has a job, and unpacking the art feels like unwrapping presents on Christmas Day."
She said almost 200 people attended the official opening night last year.
"The town hall was so crowded and you could barely hear yourself talking above the noise of all the people,'' Ms Martin said.
"Everyone was abuzz - it was so exciting.''
The atmosphere is expected to be well replicated next year with a jam-packed schedule for the arts complex - including Diner En Blanc, a white-themed, mass dinner party, on February 24 and a sold-out "Evening with Marina Prior" on May 17.
A second "Evening with..." performance, featuring a well-known, yet-to-be-announced Australian country music artist is scheduled for October 19.
"We can't publish all the information about this yet,'' Ms Martin said.
"But we are very excited.''
All of this has built Beverley's reputation around the region and within the arts sector as a place that supports and encourages artists and their practice.
It has helped revive the town's population in recent years - bringing painters, ceramic artists, jewellers, photographers, crafters and hobbyists to town to live and work.
New studios and a popular boutique now occupy a row of historic main street shopfronts and its historic civic buildings are being restored and repurposed.
It enabled Beverley Station Arts to host Perth Festival book readings and the occasional Perth Fringe Festival show.
And the committee was this year approached to consider staging a big music festival.
"We have the capacity to do something like the Fairbridge Festival,'' Ms Martin said.
"But it has to be the right thing at the right time for the committee to go ahead with it.''
The committee also receives a coveted invitation each year to the Circuit West showcase - which is WA's main arts market enabling contracts for regional tours.
"We have been very fortunate to be involved with Circuit West,'' Ms Broun said.
"Through that we have set up a network of six regional performing arts centres which are working together to support each other."
Ms Broun said audience sizes had been a challenge post-COVID, and were still only starting to come back and fundraising remained a perennial issue for all regional arts organisations.
"I think we are on the cusp of getting those big audiences back,'' Ms Broun said.
"At times we have busloads come from Brookton and Quairading, and people travel from York, Northam, Goomalling, Kellerberrin, Narrogin, Mandurah and metropolitan areas.
"For the art exhibition, people travel from Perth and even Statewide, and we have had people from Albany buy tickets to see Marina Prior.
"It's really good for the town and it means we are doing a great job for local tourism."
Alex Kyriakacis: artist in residence.
Perth oil painter Alex Kyriakacis had her first Beverley Station Inc. artist's residency four weeks ago - having applied for a coveted spot 18 months ago.
Ms Kyriakacis spent a week in the town - painting and gathering inspiration.
"I completed three studies and now I'm working on a painting I did of the part of the garden with lots of trees,'' Ms Kyriakacis said.
"I took lots of photos, so I've got lots of good information to work with.
"The residency is such a good opportunity for artists to consolidate their pratice and make interesting work in another place.
"It felt so necessary to do this.''
The self-contained residency offers a bolt-hole for artists - there's three bedrooms upstairs, a kitchen and cosy lounge - and as one artist leaves the next rolls in almost straight away.
The artists pay a modest cleaning fee of $100 at the end of their stay, and are required to open the gallery to the public on Thursdays to Sundays, from 11am-3pm.
They will usually offer classes and workshops to the community - and sometimes a performance.
"Lots of travellers come through the gallery - they all stay in the caravan park - and lots of locals come in too,'' Ms Kyriakacis said.
"They know there is always something new to have a look at and someone to talk too.''
Ms Kyriakacis said she was amazed by the creative spirit of the town and also what a small group - of mostly women - had been able to achieve, on top of busy lives working, running farms and businesses, and caring for their families.
"This is such an amazing group to be able to build this art complex and to create this really professional experience for artists,'' she said.
"And I was amazed by how I was embraced by everyone.
"I just felt overwhelmed and overcome".
Ms Kyriakacis said she had never had a connection with the country or farming, but "I have the country town bug now''.
She is planning to return for a Plein Air workshop in April and will enter the Beverley Art Show next year.
"I'm hooked,'' she said.
"I definitely want to do it again."
