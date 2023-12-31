Picturesque Ferguson Valley wine haven for sale

Explore the breathtaking Oakway Estate, a picturesque haven and thriving business venture.
This property includes an established wine label, vineyard, cafe and a spacious temperature-controlled building.
The lovingly renovated circa 1932 homestead offers a beautiful home base, with four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a study, two living rooms and three verandahs.
Adjacent is the historic schoolroom, a charming testament to the property's rich heritage.
Immerse yourself in the vineyard lifestyle, with two hectares of flourishing vines.
Planted in 1997, the vines include nine varieties, including sought-after alternatives.
With 22 years of winemaking history, Oakway Estate stands as a testament to the artistry of viticulture and winemaking.
Enjoy essential facilities such as a 144 square metre temperature-controlled shed that houses a cellar door and cafe, a commercial kitchen, and a fully insulated storeroom, including a small cool room.
Nineteen hectares of the estate are adorned with gum trees which are entering their third crop, having the added benefit of minimising labour and inputs, while growing future income for the next harvest.
A dam and a valuable water licence contribute to the natural assets of Oakway Estate, where a small herd of about 20 contented cattle graze the days away.
Whether you're seeking a private residence in an idyllic setting, or envisioning a thriving business in wine country, Oakway Estate is a rare opportunity that combines charm, history and the stepping stones to a flourishing future.
Plant and equipment, as well as stock on hand, are available at an additional cost.
An information memorandum is available upon request.
Private inspections only.
