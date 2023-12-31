Farm Weekly
Home/News

Crops and stock can optimise returns in Upper Great Southern

December 31 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Crops and stock can optimise returns in Upper Great Southern
Crops and stock can optimise returns in Upper Great Southern

An exceptional mixed farming opportunity exists in the highly-coveted Narrogin valley region, only 12 kilometres from the town centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.