Crops and stock can optimise returns in Upper Great Southern

An exceptional mixed farming opportunity exists in the highly-coveted Narrogin valley region, only 12 kilometres from the town centre.
This well-presented, 81 hectare property, is at lot 5075 Narrogin Valley Road.
Not to be missed are the many features available, including 12ha of oil mallees that allow for income diversity and provide shelter belts for livestock.
With an average annual rainfall of 490 millimetres, this highly productive property is perfectly suited for most farming ambitions.
It is under crop, but has eight soundly fenced paddocks, serviced by an access laneway, two dams, and scheme water that could support a livestock enterprise.
Optimising land use and managing livestock has never been more straightforward.
Making the property even more appealing is the infrastructure, including the powered shed and sheep yards to meet operational needs.
