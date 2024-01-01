Farm Weekly
Strong selection of replacement breeders

By Jodie Rintoul & Kane Chatfield
January 1 2024 - 12:00pm
The Watt family, GJ & J Watt, Cowaramup, will present a total draft of 83 rising PTIC two-year-old Angus heifers at the Elders Special Beef Female Sale at Boyanup on Friday, January 12. The Watts draft consists of 35 syncro AI mated Angus heifers to calve for 20 days from February 24 to Chiltern Park Moe M6 and 48 Angus heifers with an eight week calving period from March 7 to Blackrock Angus bulls.
