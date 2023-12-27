Family issues statement after vollie firefighter's death

The young volunteer firefighter who lost his life trying to protect property in an out of control bushfire on Tuesday has been named.
He was Harry Stead.
It is understood he fell from a private firefighting vehicle.
The fire started started early Tuesday morning at Coomalbidgup and it is understood to have destroyed more than 7000 hectares.
Police and fire authority investigations are continuing into the circumstances and it is believed the man was helping a neighbour.
The Stead family is well-known in the Esperance area with Harry's father Simon being the chairman of the CBH Group.
"Our hearts are broken, and our family is forever broken at the utter devastation of losing our beloved Harry," the family said.
"We had all enjoyed a wonderful Christmas Day with the extended family.
"From the oldest to the youngest, in-laws to outlaws, water fights and the annual cricket match - Harry made every part of the day fun.
"We are immensely proud of Harry and all that he achieved and at 20 we thought it was just the beginning.
"Harry loved his family and the bond he had with his three siblings was truly beautiful."
The family said Harry loved his mates and living life to the fullest.
He also loved dogs, coffee, Pepsi Max and Swan Draught.
Harry boarded at Hale School and returned this year to work as a duty master in the boarding house.
He loved playing footy with the Wembley Cats and Hale while at boarding school, UWA Colts, and the Gibson Football Club where he and his two brothers had been planning that 2024 would be the first time they could play senior football together.
"Harry was kind, fun-loving and active, and always there to help with family and with community," the family statement said.
"He had a big circle of friends and he touched many lives.
"Harry was respectful with a beautiful, understated sense of humour.
"Harry, you will forever be in our hearts.
"We are heartened by the outpouring of grief and messages of condolences that we have received following the passing of Harry.
"We kindly request that our privacy be respected, as we deal with the immense grief of losing our beloved son and brother."
CBH Group chief executive officer Ben Macnamara said they were deeply saddened to hear of the tragic news.
"Our hearts go out to the Stead family and the Esperance community - words cannot express our sadness for this devastating loss and we offer our deepest sympathy at this very tough time," Mr Macnamara said.
"We offer our love and support from the whole CBH team."
