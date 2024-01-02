Harvest complete with WA crop total at 14.28mt

With harvest complete for the majority of growers, the final Grains Industry Association of Western Australia (GIWA) crop report for 2023 held some very interesting insights into what influence timing, weather events, rainfall and location had on the outcomes for crops across the board.
After the record of the last harvest, the seemingly monumentally different experience this season has furthered knowledge into types of grain/seed and varietal performance under trying conditions.
The GIWA report highlighted some of the factors that had the strongest impact on crops and the results were surprising.
The stark difference in the growing season between 2022 and 2023 could not have been more dramatic, with 40 per cent less grain produced in 2023 than 2022.
The high proportion of higher protein wheat produced in 2023 was due mainly to the season, however in previous low production years, there has never been such a high proportion of wheat reaching these higher protein levels.
GIWA said growers generally applied more fertiliser early in the season to compensate for the previous two big production years, but then pulled back on planned in-season applications as it became obvious the season was cutting out.
The good levels of fertiliser applied up front, then little in the growing season contributed to adequate crop health without pushing top growth to a point where the plants crashed in the spring.
While plenty of grain was delivered with high screenings, the switch in management during the season resulted in a lot less pinched grain than was expected.
The percentage of barley making malt grades has been lower than in recent years, with most failing to achieve malt due to low retention.
The majority of the premium malt barley was produced in the traditional malt belt of the Midlands that, for the most part, had a very low rainfall year.
Canola grain production in 2023 was only 20pc lower than 2022 on a reduced area of 14pc from 2022.
Most of the reduction in plantings were in the regions that had a poor start and ended up with a very poor year.
Oil percentages were mostly in the low 40s rather than the high 40s as seen in 2022, reflecting the quick accumulation period in 2023, rather than the slow cool grain fill periods of the past couple of years.
The majority of growers across the WA grainbelt finished harvest before Christmas, marking the earliest finish to harvest in a very long time for many.
Actual grain yields for all crops fell away as harvest progressed to the southern regions of the State last month.
Production may not reach the 14.5 million tonnes for all grains across WA estimated in the November crop report, as the tight spring and frost has taken more off the top of production in the southern regions than was estimated prior to harvest.
The impact of frost, in particular, has been greater than expected.
While actual grain yields have been well below recent averages for most growers, grain quality has been well above what was expected prior to and at the start of harvest.
A much higher proportion of loads have made the premium grades than was expected.
To date, about 80pc of wheat deliveries made the premium grades, with the remainder of deliveries falling out of the higher quality grades due to high screenings.
About 75pc of wheat deliveries made hard grades this year, while in 2022 the majority of the wheat production was at the lower end of the protein scale, with almost none achieving the hard grades.
The State total stood at about 14.28 million tonnes, with the CBH portion sitting at about 12.32mt.
Within the total, wheat was 7.35mt, barley 3.73mt, canola 2.46mt, oats 355,000t, lupins 320,000t and pulses 64,000t.
The totals for each zone were Kwinana (combined) was at 5.9mt, Albany 4.09mt, Esperance 2.79mt and Geraldton 1.49mt.
Geraldton zone
Experiencing very low rainfall, half to a third of the usual amount, GIWA reported the Geraldton zone growers were pretty happy with their season.
The first to finish harvest a couple of weeks ago, it was the earliest harvest wrap up for the Geraldton zone in memory and it had greater tonnages delivered than was expected prior to harvest.
Within this, half the amount of canola was produced, 80pc less lupins and hardly any barley in comparison to last season, but there was a lot of H1 and H2 grade wheat, with nearly 1.4mt delivered into CBH.
Wheat quality was good, just not much of it, but it had been a while since there was so much hard wheat.
With the new wheat grade segregations, CBH was able to capture and utilise high protein and high stain wheat from this harvest and will mix it with the low protein carryover from last year.
In previous years, this grain wouldn't have made feed, so the value-add of the new segregations had been a lifesaver.
It was reported almost no non-GM canola was delivered in Geraldton, supporting the trend noted by GIWA that even low rainfall areas are preferencing hybrid canola varieties.
Kwinana zone
Within the Kwinana zone and looking specifically to the North Midlands, areas with good lime and good amelioration performed really well.
Better quality sandplain and duplexes stood out, while heavy country or weak sand that hadn't had amelioration, pulled everything back.
GIWA said everyone was pretty amazed with what was grown, considering the rainfall.
Quality was also very good, with late rain in September having no effect on yield but increasing the quality and protein.
Wheat was generally high protein with more H1 and H2 delivered than ever, noodles went Noodle 2 due to protein, while screenings and weight were good.
Barley was a standout, with good quality in terms of hectolitre weight, good yields and good strike rate into malt.
Frost in September had done a fair bit more damage than was predicted and the low rain in August affected yields.
If there is no summer rain, growers will choose wheat over canola to reduce risk in those low rainfall areas.
Growers are reducing sheep numbers, so that will increase cropping hectares in 2024 and potentially the barley area will creep back up, but wheat will hold firm.
Eastern parts of the zone are 95-99pc completed harvesting for the year, though there are a few growers still going.
Barley crops that weren't affected by the September frost yielded above expectation with good grain quality and much of it going malt.
The Kwinana South region was the sweet spot in 2023, with all crops finishing up close to recent season averages rather than long-term averages, as was the case for the majority of the grainbelt.
This area had a later start than others, although once the season kicked off it continued to rain at regular intervals.
Apart from some water logging in the very wet areas around Brookton and Quairading, paddocks did not have the usual holes from too much rain.
The high potential going into spring did come off a bit with most crops, due to very little rain during the grain fill period, although most growers were very happy with the end result.
Wheat yields of 3t/ha were commonplace as was 4t/ha of barley, and canola was mostly in the range of 2-3t/ha.
Grain quality was generally very good, except in situations where growers kept fertilising thinking the season might improve.
These crops were too bulked up for the eventual rain that did fall, and crops crashed, ending up with very high screenings.
Most of the wheat ended up with low screenings as crops seemed to have regulated themselves nicely through the end of the season.
Protein has been higher than expected, most likely because of a bias towards increased nitrogen rates over the past two years and the short sharp end to the season.
Canola has been a mixed bag, but on average was pretty disappointing, mainly due to the unanticipated frost damage.
The September frost hit at the vegetative stage when the canola was just flowering.
There was a lot of reshoot green undergrowth and rain later in the season, resulting in lots of green canola come harvest time.
Oil percentages have been well down, hand-in-hand with the warm dry, quick end to the season.
Lupins ended up with reasonable average yields and prices in the higher end of the decile range have made lupins appealing again going into 2024.
The small amount of rain during the harvest has allowed some growers to start deep ripping.
Most in the region's northern areas are waiting for summer rain before commencing deep ripping programs.
Some growers will pivot back into oats or lupins next year, but everyone is wary that if they all make that move, it won't be so lucrative.
Traditional oats growers generally stick to the plan year-in, year-out, rather than jumping in just because prices are good.
Those who have persisted with hay are stable and while some will make an opportunistic move into the hay market next year, it's anticipated there will only be a small increase in hay areas in the zone.
Gaining entry to the market is difficult due to the capital cost of machinery, which limits many growers from dabbling in the hay trade.
The wheat/barley split is expected to be about the same as prices are similar, however low rainfall over the summer months could influence this.
After two to three years of canola, farmers are in a good position to run an increase in cereal hectares.
Albany zone
The short, dry end to the season affected yield and quality across the Albany zone and results identified which soil types performed well - gravels showed lower yield and higher screenings, while softer loams saw quality increases, but not necessarily yields.
In the west, most wheat was of exceptionally good quality for protein and grain weight but screenings were rising up to 10pc, which GIWA reported was possibly due to pinching off from the dry conditions.
Screenings in barley were very low, regardless of the season, and grain weight was lost dropping it to feed
Noodle wheat went Noodle 2, due to screenings, hard wheats went APW and APW1, with shorter season varieties maintaining weight and colour.
Canola yields were down and even though most growers put in the same effort and inputs, soil type really affected those yields.
Again shorter season varieties performed poorly, possibly due to the frost in early September.
Going forward, crop area is up due to growers dropping sheep.
There isn't a flavour for wheat or barely, it will most likely stay the same.
Major drivers for the season in the southern areas of the Albany zone were scattered early rain in late March/early April, forecast April rains did not occur (10mm forecast, 1-2mm received) and May was very dry.
A massive rain event on May 13 to June 1, saw waterlogging from June through to mid-late August.
There were three extremely hot days in September, without the rain that would normally follow.
October was dry and windy, further pushing high water use for crops trying to finish.
This resulted in lower than expected yields, protein higher by about 2pc and high screenings - with wheat not having responded as well as barley to early seeding because the barley was able to finish quickly.
Barley also saw the lowest disease levels for 10 years.
Many canola crops across all areas were disappointing, according to GIWA.
Seed quality had an impact on canola yields.
Cotyledon malformation/vigor affecting robustness with water logging and then forced early flowering and a lack of herbicide resistance and off types of up to 6pc across many of the top planted varieties contributed to disappointing yields.
Again early sowing and emergence was the key to higher yields and oils varied widely with some very low 41pc from coastal areas to high 40pc, the likely driver was waterlogging with high late nitrogen to try to recover crops, leading to a bigger impact with the hot finish.
The Lakes area has pretty much done and dusted harvest.
It reported all below average yields as expected, but considering the rain, most were happy with yield.
There had been slightly more frost damage in the cereals than was originally thought, particularly in barley.
Also hail in the north/east lakes through Hyden and Lake King resulted in 50-90pc damage in isolated patches, while pod guard varieties of canola handled the hail better than other varieties.
It was anticipated there would be a lot of light weight oats around, but lots of Oat 2 due to screenings and not as much malt barley as thought, due to protein and screenings.
Planning for next season has begun with lime and deep ripping on the schedule for some growers.
Esperance zone
In Esperance really late sown barley had not been as successful as the previous year, due to low rainfall.
But at the same time, growers in the region delivered the highest quality wheat they had seen in years, with grades of H1 and H2 down to APW.
GIWA reported AUH high screenings were utilised in the mallee, north of Scaddan, Grass Patch, Cascade and up to Salmon Gums.
The eastern side had a bit more rain, so the quality was very good.
On the coast, H2 grade was seen as well, which is nearly unheard of, but it mostly went APW.
The split in varieties also had some in Esperance questioning whether to keep Calibre after it under-performed in screenings, with Sceptre being reliable.
Hybrid canola hectares have increased every year, as growers benefit from the extra vigour and it is anticipated it will increase again next year.
Ripping is on the cards for many in the Esperance zone this summer, particularly where those paddocks missed out due to long harvests in previous seasons.
