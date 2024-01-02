Farm Weekly
Harvest complete with WA crop total at 14.28mt

By Tamara Hooper
January 2 2024 - 1:00pm
Just like the sun setting over Clabriall Farm, South Bodallin, another years harvest is done and dusted for the vast majority of farmers in WA. Photo sent by Allaina Kent.
With harvest complete for the majority of growers, the final Grains Industry Association of Western Australia (GIWA) crop report for 2023 held some very interesting insights into what influence timing, weather events, rainfall and location had on the outcomes for crops across the board.

