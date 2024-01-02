Farm Weekly
Northern canola trials confirm promising new variety

January 3 2024 - 10:00am
Nuseed WA market development manager Michael Hickey inspecting canola. He says the TruFlex hybrid variety, Hunter TF, has demonstrated excellent vigour and a compact growth habit, allowing good harvestability and with improved pod shatter tolerance.
Northern Wheatbelt agribusiness Independent Rural has become a beacon for its considerable effort in conducting farm-scale crop trials for local growers and its latest research is prompting stronger uptake of a new canola variety in the region.

