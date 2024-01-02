Here's to a very bright regional New Year

2023 has been a challenging year for the regions.
From the live export ban decimating confidence in the sheep industry, a tough season in grain production, the very real threat of the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act, to the ongoing risk of lumpy skin and foot and mouth disease to our near north - the challenges last year seemed to be never-ending.
In the resources sector - that key driver of regional economies - we have seen the regressive industrial relations legislation and massive new red-tape barriers to much needed development.
Yet Western Australian resources and agriculture continue to demonstrate their resilience and determination.
As we look to 2024 there are many positives to look towards.
Agriculture's value to the economy continues to grow.
Australian farmers continue to adopt new technology and approaches to farming, allowing us to remain the most efficient and productive agricultural sector in the world.
The reopening of the Saudi Arabian market to live exports has made a lie of the idea that this industry was "fading away".
Live export remains a vital part of the whole sheep industry.
With a supportive approach from a future Coalition government, it will thrive again.
The Saudi market is massive and, along with other reliable trading partners such as Kuwait and Israel, the live export market can grow strongly.
Property rights, so long ignored by many, were catapulted back into the headlines through the massive overreach and mishandling of the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act.
Farmers fought and successfully defeated this bad law, and this battle has rekindled discussion of how we ensure property owners, particularly farmers, are not denied the full and free use of their land.
It will be one of my focuses of 2024 to ensure the upcoming Federal Cultural Heritage Bill is not a rerun of the WA example.
The closure of regional banks has become a serious problem - exacerbating the decline of regional communities and the services they provide.
As the Senate inquiry I helped established winds to a conclusion, I am encouraged that creative solutions may emerge to ensure basic services are preserved and cash remains available across our economy.
Our mining and gas sectors remain economic powerhouses, even in the face of much negative commentary from the left.
Without WA resources, both State and Federal budgets would not be in surplus - but does Labor really support these industries?
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese may mouth a few platitudes, but back in the leafy green inner-city suburbs of Melbourne and Sydney, it is a vastly different story.
There we see the radical activists pulling the strings, delaying projects via green 'lawfare' - weaking our economy and putting future prosperity at risk.
WA could be an energy and manufacturing powerhouse - if we adopt sensible pro-development settings that emphasise the lowest cost energy solution.
That would involve the State government taking a long-term off-take agreement with new gas fields.
This would ensure onshore supplies of cheap energy, while continuing exports to our strategic partners, including Japan and South Korea.
With relatively cheap and abundant energy, we can continue to expand our mining sector providing the key minerals to the globe, as well as looking to do more onshore processing and manufacturing.
In the end, it is impossible not to be optimistic about our regions.
The world continues to need our food and fibre and minerals - in fact, more than it ever has before.
While there will never be a shortage of issues to fight for in defending regional Australia, I know that like me, many Australians share my love of the bush - of agriculture and mining - and of the people that work in these great industries.
I encourage you to take a few moments as we head into the new year to contemplate your own 'vision splendid' this summer - be it the bush, or the outback, or the beach.
We are lucky to live in the greatest place on earth.
Wishing you all a very happy New Year in 2024.
