Escape to rural peace, sea and mountain views

Wake up to stunning views of the ocean and ranges from this peaceful, accessible and tranquil retreat where nature is at your door.
This remarkable Point Henry property is where boundaries between indoor and outdoor living dissolve seamlessly.
Situated on 3.47 hectares, this modern, four bedroom, two bathroom home embodies open plan living, with indoor space seamlessly melding to the outdoor entertaining deck and stunning ocean views east over Doubtful's Peninsula.
From the front door you step into the open-plan kitchen, dining and family room with high ceilings and blackbutt flooring.
It is a harmonious space that is bathed in natural light and framed by expansive glass windows that offer panoramic views of the ocean beyond.
The kitchen houses all new Smeg appliances, including a dishwasher, and features a stylish modern backsplash, complemented by Caesarstone benchtops, with a waterfall edge.
This offers not only a stunning visual appeal but also practicality, ensuring the kitchen is as functional as it is beautiful.
The transition from the stylish interiors to the expansive outdoor deck ensures you and your guests will be connected to the beauty that surrounds you.
The master suite offers ocean views so enjoy your morning coffee with the backdrop of the azure waters.
A private ensuite, plus walk-in wardrobe, offers all the comfort you need to unwind at the end of a day at the beach.
The guest wing offers three, good sized bedrooms all with large windows, double - if not triple wardrobes - plus nooks designed for study desks or simliar.
One of the guest rooms has the bonus of ocean views.
All bedrooms have new carpets and are freshly painted in neutral colours.
The family bathroom, with shower and vanity, has new tapware and fixings for a cohesive sense of style and ease of maintenance.
There is a storeroom off the rear of the house and a courtyard with a beach shower.
Surrounded by beaches, days can be spent basking in the sun, taking leisurely strolls along the shore, or engaging in water sports just one kilometre away in any direction.
Step into the rear courtyard, wash off under the outdoor shower, pop your beach equipment in the back room off the laundry, and then step into comfort and style for an afternoon drink.
Whether you seek relaxation or adventure, 72 Point Henry Road, Bremer Bay, offers a perfect balance between tranquillity and excitement.
