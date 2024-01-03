Perfect weather for Narembeen community cropping effort

It was all go for harvest of community crops across the Wheatbelt at the end of last year - with plenty of good spirits and camaraderie on display as volunteers came together to raise much needed funds for local groups and projects.
Many dealerships also come to the party every year, lending harvesters, chaser bins, demo machines and other equipment.
Farm Weekly checked in with a few to see how things went.
Narembeen
December 2023 brought the end of a below average season in Narembeen with the local community volunteering its machinery and time to harvest the two Narembeen community crop farms.
Go Narembeen Association Incorporated secretary Sheree Jones said the season was definitely below average, but the organisation was grateful for the weather to complete harvest and for all the support it received.
"For the rainfall received and the poor finish we were reasonably happy," Ms Jones said.
"On both community crop harvest days, the weather was perfect, days of around 30 degrees with minimal wind."
Over the two days, firstly at Avoca Farm and then Mt Arrowsmith, more than 20 volunteers attended and enjoyed a celebratory sundowner in the paddock after all the work was done.
Ms Jones said six headers, six trucks and two chaser bins were used at Mt Arrowsmith, and two headers, two trucks and one chaser bin at Avoca Farm.
The Scepter wheat yielded 1.27 tonnes per hectare at Avoca Farm and 1.6t/ha at Mt Arrowsmith.
"The machinery was all supplied by local volunteer farmers," Ms Jones said.
"AFGRI (Equipment) and McIntosh & Son also trucked in two headers, they were there to do demonstrations, and at the same time provided local community sponsorship."
Ms Jones said Go Narembeen acknowledged the Shire for the opportunity to continue to crop Avoca Farm.
The group leases the Mt Arrowsmith property from Ramelius Resources.
"There have been many people helping with our cropping program throughout the year," Ms Jones said.
"A total of $81,437 has been injected into community groups during 2023.
"A big thank you to the Go Narembeen committee and our cropping directors Dylan Cole and Tim Cusack, who co-ordinate our cropping program."
Go Narembeen proudly donated $7535 to the Narembeen Netball Club and $38,250 to the Narembeen Football Club.
