Big numbers turn out for Tambellup community crop

It was all go for harvest of community crops across the Wheatbelt at the end of last year - with plenty of good spirits and camaraderie on display as volunteers came together to raise much needed funds for local groups and projects.
Many dealerships also come to the party every year, lending harvesters, chaser bins, demo machines and other equipment.
Farm Weekly checked in with a few to see how things went.
Tambellup
It was a challenging season for Tambellup's community crop, however nothing could dull the spirit of the team of 40 volunteers on harvest day, in mid-December.
Early in the growing season, a fair portion of the crop was lost to water-logging, and by the end, everything was dry, with no rainfall for September and October.
The canola managed 1.1 tonnes per hectare, which community crop facilitator and farmer Neil Letter said was "acceptable" given the year.
The day was also a chance for local dealerships to show off a couple of machines, putting different brands to the test.
McIntosh & Son supplied a New Holland header and a chaser bin, AFGRI Equipment offered a John Deere header, CLAAS Harvest Centre showed off one of its own and a Case IH header was brought by Farmer's Centre.
Farmers also brought their own machinery.
During the day, rain put a pause to harvest for about an hour or so at lunch time, giving everyone a chance to look at the machines and talk to the dealership representatives.
A volunteer paramedic from St John also came out during the break to give a demonstration on how to use a defibrillator, after the Community Cropping Group purchased two defibrillators to put on the east and west side of town.
The Tambellup community last week purchased a 12-seater bus, which will be fitted out so it is accessible for people with disabilities.
"If it's well used, we might look at a second one," Mr Letter said.
"The school really needs it."
The money from this harvest is also set to go towards two cabins for the local caravan park.
The evening wrapped up with a barbecue and drinks to celebrate another season and some more funds to go back into the community.
"A lot of people came along, it was a great day," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.