Storms fail to dampen Newdegate spirits for community harvest

It was all go for harvest of community crops across the Wheatbelt at the end of last year - with plenty of good spirits and camaraderie on display as volunteers came together to raise much needed funds for local groups and projects.
Many dealerships also come to the party every year, lending harvesters, chaser bins, demo machines and other equipment.
Farm Weekly checked in with a few to see how things went.
Newdegate
Newdegate's community crop harvest was interrupted by a thunderstorm.
The team of volunteers started on December 5 and harvested all they could to beat the clouds which were rolling in.
Hail was reported mere kilometres away but missed the paddocks.
"Clouds were all around us, we'd been narrowly avoiding it all afternoon," said Newdegate Community Cropping Group member and farmer Gary Guelfi.
The team got back on the headers on the Thursday and by Friday everything was done and dusted.
Seven headers, seven trucks and four chaser bins took to the paddocks, with about 25 people lending a hand.
AFGRI Lake Grace ran a demo header - a John Deere S790 over the paddock.
In 2023, 750 hectares of barley was grown, yielding about two tonnes.
Mr Gulfie said September and October were dry months.
"We're very pleased with it, at the end of the day it was a pretty sharp, dry finish here with frost in the mix," Mr Guelfi said.
"I think considering rotations and the timing of when this crop goes in and so on, we're very happy with the result.
"We got lucky in the scheme of it."
The Newdegate community crop raises a fantastic amount of money for the town.
Following the 2022/23 harvest, about $425,000 went back into the community.
The money raised is held in a fund, and community members can suggest ideas and projects.
Mr Guelfi said he hopes having the money there will inspire community members to think about ways they can improve the town.
It also means the money can be used quickly if there's an urgent need.
"It's a good avenue for locals, without having to join the queue of the grants system," Mr Guelfi said.
"Unfortunately our town numbers often don't stack up for big projects and big grants.
"When you're a town as small as we are, if you want big projects to happen, you've pretty well got to make them happen yourself."
Most recently, the country club was reopened following renovations, a St John Ambulance sub-centre was built and money went towards the local football club - all donations made thanks to the community crop.
The community crop also donates $15,000 to Newdegate Primary School's biannual school camp.
Newdegate has been running a community crop since 2008 and, in that time, Mr Guelfi estimates they've put about $1.2m back into the town.
It's a significant effort, considering the community cropping group pays a commercial rate of lease for the land and retail prices for fertiliser, chemicals, seeds and fuel.
"Sometimes we get things donated to us, but most of the time we operate as a retail business," Mr Guelfi said.
"If it wasn't for the voluntary input of machinery, it would become unviable fairly quickly, and a lot of community cropping groups are the same."
Mr Gulfie said the social benefits of community cropping was unmatched.
He said there were some days where the team could get started on harvest without the need to involve more people, but by waiting a week, more people could come together and feel involved.
"We don't want to delay it too long, but for the sake of a few days, you can either involve five people or 25, and when 25 people are involved, it makes a really good community event," Mr Guelfi said.
"We've had men, women and children involved, it encompasses everyone.
"It's just a great community bonding session."
With tangible and long lasting benefits to the town, community members can also be proud and take ownership of projects they helped contribute to.
"As a local you can look and go 'we've got some ownership in that no-one came in and gave it to us'."
