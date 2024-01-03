Farm Weekly
No kidding: goats are a weapon against weeds

By Perri Polson
January 3 2024 - 10:00pm
Lorna McDonald was previously a self-employed environmental adviser and brings her knowledge of revegetation and restoration to her business, Just Browsin Vegetation Management.
A new business has put two forces head-to-head - a blackberry infestation in the State's south and a small, but mighty herd, of goats that love to eat them.

