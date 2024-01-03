No kidding: goats are a weapon against weeds

A new business has put two forces head-to-head - a blackberry infestation in the State's south and a small, but mighty herd, of goats that love to eat them.
If you've ever wanted to employ a goat's indiscriminate appetite for greenery for a short amount of time, Just Browsin' Vegetation Management offers exactly that.
Former environmental adviser Lorna McDonald set up Just Browsin' a year ago, but has won the hearts of clients, who utilise the herd to manage unwanted vegetation, as well as followers online who stay for the cute pictures and before and after photos of the goat's handiwork.
Ms McDonald had years of experience in herbicides before realising there had to be a better way.
"I didn't like it when I was doing it (spraying weeds), but it was a part of my job at the time," Ms McDonald said.
"You're spraying a lot of chemicals, which are obviously not good for the environment and the soil microbes.
"I thought, 'what's an alternative to this?'."
Not only was traditional weed management heavy on the chemicals, some weed-stricken areas were too dense to work through either by hand or with machinery - however goats are often the perfect size for the job.
They are also agile and are famously unfussy eaters.
The Just Browsin' goats are also used for fire mitigation, minimising understorey and fuel loads in bush areas around houses.
Ms McDonald has seen other vegetation management businesses over east employ goats for a chemical-free strategy, and had been thinking about starting something up for herself for a few years, but she didn't get started until December 2022.
First, Ms McDonald will assess the area for any toxic plants before setting up temporary fencing and introducing her herd of 20 Boer and Boer-Nubian goats into the zone.
With a degree in biology and a postgraduate degree in environmental management, Ms McDonald also brings her knowledge of restoration and revegetation to the business.
Just Browsin' now services the Shires of Denmark and Albany, but Ms McDonald has had requests from all around the State's south.
Mainly focused on the botanical aspects of environmentalism, Ms McDonald never kept animals beside pet dogs, and certainly didn't have any animal husbandry experience.
She became a goat owner as she started her business, starting with two, and buying her twentieth half-way through 2023.
Ms McDonald enlisted the help of a vet to learn the basics and committed herself to researching best practices.
"It's been a steep learning curve," she said.
"I've found them to be pretty easy to manage once I learned about their needs, and they're great fun.
"I never thought I'd be a farmer, but I guess now I'm a bit of a hobby farmer."
The goats can spend anywhere from a few weeks to a few months at a location, it all depends on how big the area is that needs to be managed.
Her clients have been patient and supportive.
"If people have got a bad weed problem, it's probably been there for a long time anyway," Ms McDonald said.
"People are generally understanding if the goats are at a job."
The most recent job was for the Wilson Inlet Catchment Committee, managing blackberry at the Eungedup Wetlands.
"It (the wetlands) used to be a potato farm, so there's a bit of restoration work that needs doing there," Ms McDonald said.
The toughest weed to combat, blackberry, also happens to be one of the goat's favourites.
Blackberry is notorious for thickets requiring rounds of herbicides.
Goats have strong, evolved livers to handle the tannins in leaves, as well as prehensile lips which help them work through the roughage.
"They're awesome at controlling blackberry, they get into the thickets and don't seem bothered by the thorns," she said.
"They love it and are super efficient at eating their way through an infestation."
During the goats' digestive process, most seeds from blackberry become sterile, preventing regrowth from droppings and, in a way, offering a longer term solution to weed control
"They might not be the total solution, but it certainly beats spraying a lot of chemicals," Ms McDonald said.
"If there was some regrowth after the goats had been in, you could do some target spraying, cutting the amount of chemicals used."
For the goats, it's an enriching life of different landscapes and new flavours and smells.
"I often wonder what they think when they're in the trailer," Ms McDonald said.
"They certainly seem to take it in their stride, once they get to a new area and there's a lot of food for them to eat.
"You can watch them as they go round, browsing the different things like 'what's this one?' it's a bit of a smorgasbord for them," she said.
Ms McDonald and her husband Ian, who is from New Zealand, lived in Perth, but sought a lifestyle change.
They lived in Bunbury for a few years before buying a block at Kentdale eight years ago.
