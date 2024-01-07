Beef producers in it for the long haul

It has been a challenging 12 to 18 months for WA beef producers and many are predicting the pain isn't over yet.
Producers have not only seen prices slip away from the record levels seen during 2021 and early 2022, they have also struggled to move stock due to limited kill space, while restockers have become gun-shy to buy store cattle, due to lack of feed and market uncertainty.
The quick finish to the season and low feed reserves is now also playing on producers' minds.
It is not an easy time to be in the industry, with rising costs - and the market is down more than 50 to 60 per cent on this time last year.
One thing that can be said about WA cattle producers however - is they won't give up and throw in the towel.
The market has been in this position before and it will be in it again - it is a matter of producers fine-tuning and adjusting their programs.
Over the years producers have invested heavily in new genetics to improve their herds and this investment not only pays off in the good times, but is more important than ever in the bad.
The significant fall in the market is clear when you look at Meat & Livestock Australia's (MLA) weekly indicators.
The Western Young Cattle Indicator (WYCI) last week (November 16), which takes into account only the Muchea Livestock Centre sale, sat at 372.12 cents per kilogram carcase weight (CWT) which is the lowest level it has been at in the past year.
Twelve months ago the WYCI was sitting at 969.51c/kg CWT, back from its record peak of 1222.66c/kg CWT set on May 3, 2022.
The story is similar for MLA's other indicators (based on the Muchea Livestock Centre), the feeder indicator last week was at 220.22c/kg CWT down from 409.23c/kg CWT last year, while the processor cow indicator has fallen from 285.09c/kg CWT last year to 146.86c/kg CWT last week.
It is not only the trade sales across WA where producers have seen a massive drop in prices over the past 12 months.
Cow/calf producers are also now seeing the effects of the struggling markets as they begin to market their weaners.
In the first three standalone weaner sales held at Boyanup this month, the yardings have averaged between $720 and $730 a head, compared to more than $1700 last year.
WA producers are not alone when it comes to this massive drop in cattle prices over the past 12 months - a similar fall has been seen in the Eastern States.
The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator (EYCI) is back 56pc on the same time last year.
Last week the EYCI was at 438.74c/kg CWT down 557.90c/kg on last year's figure of 987.90c/kg CWT.
While prices are back, there is some positive news for the industry in terms of demand for Australian beef on the global market.
At the beginning of the month the latest Australian red meat export figures were released by the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry and they were positive.
As slaughter numbers continue to rise, beef export volumes have been rising alongside them according to MLA global supply analyst Tim Jackson.
"Beef exports rose 7pc from September and 44pc year-on-year to 105,131 tonnes, the highest overall beef export volume seen since 2019," Mr Jackson said.
"Exports to North America have been the clear standouts in volume terms, lifting 118pc year-on-year in October to 31,577t.
"This has made North America the largest market for Australian beef this year, which is a substantial turnaround from 2022 when the US was Australia's fourth-largest export market, hitting a 20-year low of 133,946t over the year."
China was the second largest export market in October, with exports lifting 37pc year-on-year to 19,675t.
Mr Jackson said this means that so far in 2023, Australia has exported 171,587t of beef to mainland China, which puts Australia on-track to go over the 196,349t quota-free limit set out in the Australia-China Free Trade Agreement before the end of the year, which would trigger the quota safeguard and impose an additional tariff on subsequent Australian exports.
"Earlier in the year, exports to Japan were trending below year-ago levels, as strong competition from US exporters, large supplies of frozen beef in cold storage and somewhat flat consumer spending were impacting export volumes," he said.
In a sign that these trends are now beginning to reverse, exports to Japan in October lifted 5pc year-on-year to 16,563t.
