Bush block at Bluff Knoll's doorstep

This land parcel, opposite the road into Bluff Knoll, is packed with so much potential to create something special in a very beautiful part of the world.
Imagine waking up and looking directly out onto a view of the famous Bluff Knoll.
That's exactly what this block allows, with its two building parcels facing the mountain views.
It is 90 kilometres from Albany, 30km from Borden and 64km from Gnowangerup, with bitumen road frontage, along the Chester Pass Road.
The property consists of two building envelopes, both close to power, one is 2000 square metres and the other is 4000m2, which have been created with tourism potential in mind.
Neighbouring the popular Stirling Range Retreat and opposite the Bluff Knoll Café, there may be an option to create a new thriving business with tourism potential due to the increasing popularity of the Stirling Range National Park.
Amazing views of the Stirling Range National Parks mountain range and the abundance of unique flora and fauna protected by a conservation covenant, offer a picturesque backdrop.
Wildflowers, including lots of native orchid species, create a picturesque landscape dominated by the highest peak in WA that is known as the only place it snows in the State.
The Stirling Range National Park is home to the only major mountain range in the southern area of WA, rising to more than 1000 metres above sea level.
The Aboriginal name for the range, Koi Kyenunu-ruff, means 'mist rolling around the mountains' and it is a frequent occurrence.
In spring and early summer, the ranges come to life with wildflowers and bird life which can be seen from the mountain hiking trails, lookouts and picnic areas scattered throughout the park.
Bluff Knoll is the highest peak of the Stirling Range, at 1099m above sea level.
The local Aboriginal name for the mountain is Boola Miyel or Pualaar Miial, meaning 'great many-faced hill' or 'many eyes', as the peak has rock formations that resemble eyes looking out across the valley.
Create your own nature retreat hideaway or a tourism accommodation destination - there's so much opportunity to do something special thanks to the amazing location of this property.
