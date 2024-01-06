Farm Weekly
Bush block at Bluff Knoll's doorstep

January 6 2024 - 3:00pm
  • Price: Offers from $289,000
  • Location: Amelup
  • Area: 21.69ha
  • Agent: Raine & Horne Great Southern
  • Contact: Ray Stocker - 0418 932 746

This land parcel, opposite the road into Bluff Knoll, is packed with so much potential to create something special in a very beautiful part of the world.

