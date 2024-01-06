Prime property with blue gum plantation

Thompson's Place is in an absolute prime location within a high rainfall zone and has the added benefit of a guaranteed income, don't miss out on this ideal investment.
This expansive mixed farming property is at 899 Harvey Road, just 22 kilometres from Mt Barker, 38km from Denmark and 58km from Albany and comprises 464.74 hectares.
The property consists of a large blue gum plantation, pasture and natural bush with good undulation and strong soils.
Thompson's Place offers prospective buyers endless opportunities.
About 30ha of the blue gum plantation is owned, and the remaining 213.3ha are leased at $58,000 +GST per annum.
The lease has 13 years left to run.
Ideal for running cattle or sheep, the property has good cattle yards and plentiful, good-quality water for stock.
There is also a shearing shed that could be used with a little work.
Also on the property is an older war service homestead, that is in need of some love.
It is leased.
Thompson's Place is the perfect land bank opportunity and is offered for sale at a reasonable price, until the trees are harvested.
