Prime property with blue gum plantation

January 6 2024 - 1:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
  • Price: $2.9m
  • Location: Denbarker
  • Area: 464.74ha
  • Agent: Raine & Horne Great Southern
  • Contact: John Hetherington - 0429 311 140

Thompson's Place is in an absolute prime location within a high rainfall zone and has the added benefit of a guaranteed income, don't miss out on this ideal investment.

