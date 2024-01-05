Farm Weekly
Dedicated trio recognised

January 5 2024 - 8:00pm
Northam apiarist Jay Page, from Messines Bee Farm, has a goal of extending her bee-education lessons across the Wheatbelt.
Congratulations to the three finalists vying for the prestigious 2024 WA AgriFutures Rural Women's Award - Jay Page, Mandy Walker and Nicola Kelliher.

