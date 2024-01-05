Dedicated trio recognised

Congratulations to the three finalists vying for the prestigious 2024 WA AgriFutures Rural Women's Award - Jay Page, Mandy Walker and Nicola Kelliher.
All three were described by Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development director general Heather Brayford as women who play an integral role across WA's vast primary industries sector.
"These rural women bring a unique perspective to business, community and government endeavours," Ms Brayford said.
For more than two decades this award has celebrated and empowered women in Australia's rural and emerging industries, businesses and communities, with each recognised as making an outstanding contribution to rural WA and the State's primary industries.
The winner receives a $15,000 bursary to implement expansion plans for their relevant specialisation and professional development training.
Ms Brayford said each of the finalists has a clear vision of how they would like to use the prestigious platform should they be chosen.
"This year's high calibre finalists again reflect the diversity, tenacity and innovation of our rural women, following in the footsteps of many previous WA finalists," Ms Brayford said.
Last year's award recipient Michelle Moriarty, Eaton, took the opportunity to profile the importance of grief support and expand the WA Young Widowed Support Group and Grief Connect Over 55s.
"Winning the 2023 WA AgriFutures Rural Women's Award has provided me with a platform to develop and expand on bereavement support services at Grief Connect to rural, regional and remote areas across Australia," Ms Moriarty said.
"The award has connected me to a powerhouse of award alumni who have supported me with their time, referrals and wisdom to help me further develop Grief Connect."
This year's winner will be announced in March and will go on to represent WA in September at the award's national level.
Ms Page, from Northam, wants to ensure rural school-aged children learn about the insect's importance, particularly for the agriculture and horticulture industries.
"Kids from the country know where their food comes from, but many don't know the connection between pollination and crops," Ms Page said.
"My goal is to extend our incursions to the Wheatbelt - to allow opportunity and access to rural kids who often miss out on the incursions their city friends take for granted.
"I aim to help them make connections between their land, bees and sustainability."
Through her business, Messines Bee Farm, Ms Page teaches students about the types of bees - native and introduced - their life cycle roles, how to respond and behave around bees, the role bees play on the planet and the plight they are facing.
Best of all the students get to taste some honey.
Ms Page, who has 16 years' experience as an early childhood teacher, said after delivering bee education-themed incursions throughout Perth she is focusing on getting out on the road around WA as soon as possible.
"I wish to change the fact that distance sees kids miss out,'' she said.
"I want to ensure I am being inclusive and cater to everybody to learn, grow and make change."
"I believe if we educate the child, we can help them make connections to the land and their future, inspiring change that radiates to their families, friends and the community.
"With my incursions I can teach 150 students in one day, the potential for positive impact is great."
Winning the $15,000 prize money will allow Ms Page to greatly extend her education programs and she is willing to travel up to 300 kilometres from her farm in Northam to achieve her goals.
"If I win, I would spend my winnings on making my bee incursions ready for the road with easily transportable resources and equipment to make visiting the Wheatbelt achievable," she said.
Ms Page said she already felt like a winner having the opportunity to teach kids about bees and sustainability.
"The important part for me is that we are educating the next generation about the importance of not just bees, but of respecting the land and making connections that even a humble bee is a vital part of our food production and our world,'' she said.
