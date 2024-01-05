Farm Weekly
Home/News

Live export industry still in the dark

By Tamara Hooper
Updated January 5 2024 - 7:16pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nationals leader David Littleproud said the government had assured WA producers and the industry that it would have some clarity by the end of 2023, but it is now the New Year and there has been nothing.
Nationals leader David Littleproud said the government had assured WA producers and the industry that it would have some clarity by the end of 2023, but it is now the New Year and there has been nothing.

It is a new year and while Western Australian farmers remain hopeful the government has shown no signs of backing down from its industry decimating policy to phase-out live sheep exports by sea.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.