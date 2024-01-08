Farm Weekly
Busselton plays host to the first GRDC forum of 2024

January 8 2024 - 3:00pm
GRDC grower relations managers Jo Wheeler, Luke Dawson and Berin Gibbons will host the firts of the National Grower Network 'Summer Sesh forums in Busselton tomorrow.
TOMORROW afternoon sees the Grains Research and Development Corporation's (GRDC) first 'summer sesh' forum get underway in Busselton.

