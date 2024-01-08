Busselton plays host to the first GRDC forum of 2024

TOMORROW afternoon sees the Grains Research and Development Corporation's (GRDC) first 'summer sesh' forum get underway in Busselton.
Hosted as part of GRDC's National Grower Network (NGN), the free events offer the opportunity for grain growers to gather and raise ideas about opportunities and constraints relevant to the industry.
GRDC western region grower relations manager Jo Wheeler said all growers, advisers and industry representatives are welcome to participate in the forums.
"We're expecting a solid turnout at this year's forums due to harvest finishing earlier than in recent years," Ms Wheeler said.
"Registrations are looking strong, and I encourage anyone who is yet to sign up to jump online and register.
"We're expecting to hear some different constraints from growers given that last year was a drier year, particularly in comparison to seasons 2021 and 2022."
The forum is being held at Shelter Brewing Co, whose team will present to the group about 'which barley makes the best beer'.
Attendees tomorrow will hear from guest speaker Barry Mudge who will discuss de-risking farm decision making.
GRDC Summer Sesh forums:
Online registrations are available until 12pm on the day of each event.
To register visit: https://grdc.com.au/events/list
