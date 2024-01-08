Big bushfire challenge

The South West Land Division experienced 200 more large bushfires in the start of this fire season, than the same period in 2022.
Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) said on Tuesday that from October 1, 2023, to January 1, 2024, 507 large bushfires had occurred, with almost 500,000 hectares burnt between the Goldfields-Midlands, Midwest-Gascoyne, metropolitan, South West and Great Southern regions.
The bushfire season in the SWLD typically runs from October to April.
The majority of the recent fires have been within the Goldfields-Midlands and Midwest-Gascoyne regions.
This year, the top cause for large bushfires has been lightning strikes.
Last year, 302 bushfires were recorded for the first three months of the fire season, with a total of more than 134,000ha burnt.
Despite the extra challenge, a DFES spokesperson said brigades - and its 24,000 career and volunteer firefighters across the regions - were well prepared for a long and severe fire season.
"Firefighters have faced incredibly challenging conditions and must be commended for their tireless efforts, which have saved countless homes and lives," the spokesperson said.
"Crews can be deployed to different regions and incidents where needed to bolster resources and manage fatigue."
More information: Download the My Bushfire Plan app or go to mybushfireplan.wa.gov.au
