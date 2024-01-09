Extreme fire danger ratings for Lockwood and Karroun

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) has forecast Extreme Fire Danger Ratings for two areas of WA for today, January 9, 2024.
They are:
District of Lockwood which includes the Local Government Areas (LGA) of Bruce Rock, Kellerberrin, Merredin, Narembeen, Nungarin and Trayning.
District of Karroun which includes the LGAs of Mount Marshall, Mukinbudin, Westonia and Yilgarn.
For further information visit: https://www.emergency.wa.gov.au/#firedangerratings
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.