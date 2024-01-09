Farm Weekly
Extreme fire danger ratings for Lockwood and Karroun

Updated January 9 2024 - 4:24pm, first published 12:00pm
File image.
File image.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) has forecast Extreme Fire Danger Ratings for two areas of WA for today, January 9, 2024.

