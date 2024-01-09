Farm Weekly
Home/News

Alcoa to close WA refinery, hundreds of jobs to be axed

By Aaron Bunch
January 9 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alcoa will phase out production at its Kwinana refinery in WA, with hundreds of jobs to go. (Joe Castro/AAP PHOTOS)
Alcoa will phase out production at its Kwinana refinery in WA, with hundreds of jobs to go. (Joe Castro/AAP PHOTOS)

Alumina giant Alcoa will close an aging Perth refinery and slash hundreds of jobs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.