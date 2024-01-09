Farm Weekly
Monsoon to arrive over northern Australia in coming days

By Joel Pippard, Weatherzone.
January 9 2024 - 7:00pm
Forecast of this tropical low developed into a tropical cyclone near the western top end from GFS. Note this is only one models prediction and may change substantially over the coming days. Image via Weatherzone
The Northern Australian Monsoon will arrive over the tropics this week, bringing possible tropical cyclones, gusty winds, heavy rain, frequent storms, and welcome relief from the oppressive tropical heat and humidity of the last few weeks.

