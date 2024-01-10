Keep an eye out for this destructive beetle

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) is calling on communities across Perth to help stop the spread of the destructive beetle Polyphagous shot-hole borer (PSHB).
First detected in 2021 the beetle has now been found in more than 80 suburbs across the metropolitan area in backyards, street verges, public open spaces, parks and reserves.
A Quarantine Area is in place for most of the metropolitan area.
Kings Park is a site of intense focus by DPIRD who are currently working with Botanic Gardens and Parks Authority (BGPA) on the removal of PSHB infested trees.
Over the next month, a digital campaign will be rolled out at Yagan Square to raise awareness of the pest and encourage people to report any sightings with a video animation highlighting the ongoing works to inspect, prune and remove infested trees to save Perth's healthy trees.
DPIRD have inspected on over 59,000 properties, making it the biggest surveillance program ever undertaken.
Acting Biosecurity executive director Sonya Broughton said DPIRD was doing everything it could to stop the spread of PSHB as part of a national biosecurity response.
"We are working closely with residents, businesses, Traditional Owners, local and state government agencies and other community organisations to protect our healthy trees from this pest," Dr Broughton said.
"PSHB can severely damage host trees once it takes hold with some species dying within two years of infestation.
"With no known treatments available, pruning and removing infested trees is currently the only way to prevent this serious pest from spreading to our other trees and putting the urban canopy at risk."
Dr Broughton asked the community to continue checking their trees, particularly box elder maple trees, robinias, coral trees, Moreton bay and Port Jackson figs and London plane trees, and report any suspected beetle activity immediately to the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development.
"It's also important that wood and green waste is not moved outside of the Quarantine Area to ensure the pest beetle doesn't spread beyond the metropolitan area," she said.
Report signs of borer damage (or any unusual pests) via the MyPestGuide reporter app or the Pest and Disease Information Service on (08) 9368 3080, email padis@dpird.wa.gov.au or visit agric.wa.gov.au/borer
