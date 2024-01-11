Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

All you need to know about new cultivars

By Tamara Hooper
January 11 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the contributing authors, Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and Murdoch University research scientist Robert Harrison in a sward of Diaman2ti Bladder clover. Mr Harrison bred the new cultivar, which is one of the G2HSLs featured in the manual.
One of the contributing authors, Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and Murdoch University research scientist Robert Harrison in a sward of Diaman2ti Bladder clover. Mr Harrison bred the new cultivar, which is one of the G2HSLs featured in the manual.

A new Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) manual will have particular relevance for Western Australian producers using pasture legumes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.