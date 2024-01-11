All you need to know about new cultivars

A new Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) manual will have particular relevance for Western Australian producers using pasture legumes.
Harnessing the know-how of 30 years of research and numerous successful cultivars produced, the GRDC manual gives in-depth insight into the benefits and conditions required for the second generation of hardseeded legumes.
Titled 'A new era for pastures in southern Australian farming systems: Second generation hardseeded legumes', the manual has been released to the public via the GRDC website or in print.
It is relevant to farming systems in southern Australia in which a crop is grown every second year on a paddock, or more frequently, in rotation with self-regenerating pasture legumes, the GRDC said.
"It describes a rich spectrum of new annual legume pasture species, which have been termed 'second generation hardseeded legumes' (G2HSLs)," the GRDC said.
"These species have been specifically domesticated, bred and selected for soil and climatic conditions in the large agricultural region of southern Australia.
"In parallel, high quality strains of nodule bacteria (rhizobia) have been selected to ensure these new legumes can nodulate optimally whenever they are sown or allowed to regenerate."
Murdoch University professor John Howieson was involved with the research and provided insight into the information on the species contained in the manual.
He said growers know the benefits of legumes in their crop rotations and the added merits when they have livestock in the mix.
For years the commonly grown pastures have been based on subterranean clover (Trifolium subterraneum) and annual medics (Medicago spp.), which are representative of the first generation of annuals.
These types of legume pastures have been trialled and bred to thrive in the tough WA conditions.
These varieties of seeded legumes provide good ground cover, excellent stock feed and supply essential nitrogen for non-legume components of pastures and for subsequent cereal and oilseed crops, but were cost prohibitive for many growers.
The rich new array of annual G2HSLs offer even more benefits than their predecessors.
"High-quality strains of nodule bacteria (rhizobia) have been selected to ensure these new legumes can nodulate optimally whenever they are sown or allowed to regenerate," professor Howieson said.
"Subterranean clover and annual medics represent the first generation of annual legumes in southern Australia, having arrived by accident with early settlers.
"They have undergone substantial breeding since arrival and, where conditions suit these legumes, they have colonised and thrived and, in doing so, have become the backbone of Australian pasture systems.
"They have also supplied essential nitrogen for non-legume components of pastures and for subsequent cereal and oilseed crops, which has been critical to prosperity."
He said over the past 30 years, increased cropping intensity combined with changing climatic, soil and farming conditions had reduced the reliability of these foundation pasture legumes in southern Australian farming systems.
As a result of this, subsequent research efforts were redirected to broaden the suite of hardseeded annual legumes and their rhizobial inoculants to ensure reliable production of pasture forage and atmospheric nitrogen.
"Seventeen cultivars, mostly from newly domesticated legume species, have been released to market as a consequence of this change of research focus," Mr Howieson said.
"These G2HSLs should be implemented on soils, or in situations, where subclover or medics do not perform well.
"In a rare departure for researchers, a substantial part of the science reported in this manual was undertaken to overcome the sociological and economic barriers to pasture renovation.
"These barriers include the high cost of seed, the timing of seeding operations (crop versus pasture) and the growth penalty from winter-sown pastures that germinate under cold conditions."
The research found the establishment of self-regenerating pastures carried the additional complexities of inoculation, sowing small seeds, weed management, compatibility with soil type, maintaining an ongoing seedbank, rotational sequences and grazing management.
Maintenance of productive novel pastures is critical to profit and economic analyses demonstrated the clear opportunity for pasture phases with novel G2HSLs to increase profit in mixed farming systems.
"As with all legume species, the G2HSLs are niche species with respect to adaptation to soil, climatic, farming system and management conditions," Mr Howieson said.
The manual provides advice on how to select, establish and manage these new pasture legumes for maximum success in contemporary farming systems in southern Australia.
Contributing authors included Belinda Hackney, Tyson Wicks, Susan Orgill and Jessica Rigg, from Select Carbon, Robert Harrison and Ronald Yates, Department of Primary Industries (DPIRD) and Murdoch University, Bradley Nutt andd John Howieson, from Murdoch University, Hayley Norman and Matt Wilmot, CSIRO, Angelo Loi, DPIRD, Neil Ballard, Global Pasture Consultants and John Piltz, formerly at the New South Wales Department of Primary Industries.
Most of the data accumulated and lessons learnt about the G2HSLs were via experiments on growers' farms.
They provided land for research trials and invaluable input on the practicalities of incorporating G2HSLs into farming systems.
Funding bodies which contributed to the research and extension efforts included the GRDC, Meat and Livestock Australia, Australian Wool Innovation and Pastures Australia.
