Late September rain saves the day

The York community crop was well supported by local businesses and volunteers, who brought another successful crop to life.
Seeded in late May, 45 hectares of barley yielded well, despite seeing the town's lowest percentile of rainfall.
Volunteer Mal Cole said it yielded about 3.7 tonnes per hectare and a neighbour close to the community crop paddock estimated the area received 220 millimetres of rainfall.
"(The rainfall) is pretty well our bottom end, in the lowest decile," Mr Cole said.
"Our 10-year average rainfall is 370mm.
"We were saved by a late September rainfall which was significant."
Six volunteers had the chance to put a 2024 Case combine 8250 to the test, supplied by Boekeman Machinery Northam, in a harvest on December 9.
"It worked out well for them and was greatly appreciated on our behalf," Mr Cole said.
The volunteers also brought their own fill bins and fire units and other equipment and local contractors offered to cart the grain.
Nutrien was a major supporter of the community crop, offering discounted fertilisers and chemicals.
"We get looked after quite well," Mr Cole said.
He has been volunteering for the community crop on and off for about 10 years.
In the past two years, a second portion of land used for the community crop has been used by Living Farm for research purposes.
"Having Living Farm, who do a lot of trials, using the land seemed practical," Mr Cole said.
"We allow them to use that land and they sponsor the local (sporting) clubs."
The money raised from this year's crop is expected to go towards local sports - namely the football, tennis and hockey clubs.
Last year's crop was damaged by hail, significantly affecting the amount of funds raised.
"One of our ongoing goals is to get an electronic scoreboard for the oval," Mr Cole said.
"It's expensive to run a footy club these days."
