Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

Late September rain saves the day

By Perri Polson
January 12 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yorks community harvest was completed with a 2024 Case combine 8250 on tracks, with a 40 foot 4R40 draper front. The harvester was fitted with a Seed Terminator.
Yorks community harvest was completed with a 2024 Case combine 8250 on tracks, with a 40 foot 4R40 draper front. The harvester was fitted with a Seed Terminator.

The York community crop was well supported by local businesses and volunteers, who brought another successful crop to life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.