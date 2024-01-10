Farm Weekly
WA's record crops are going to get bigger

By Darren O'Dea
January 10 2024 - 8:00pm
WA's record crops are going to get bigger
WA's record crops are going to get bigger

The CBH Group is continuing to build its network and infrastructure to cater for expected bigger annual crop production in Western Australia, which has been pitched as high as 28-30 million tonnes over the next decade.

