Many hands make light work

The Gnowangerup community crop was another success this year, though shortly after harvest wrapped up, volunteers had to race off to support a neighbour who had a fire on their property.
Five days before Christmas, about 30 local volunteers put themselves to work to take off 350 hectares of Scepter wheat.
McIntosh & Son and AFGRI dealerships donated five headers in "all colours", with seven trucks and six chaser bins offered by local farmers.
Community crop long-time volunteer Richard House said the volunteers enjoyed getting to hop in the headers and putting them to the test.
The day was also supported by the Gnowangerup District High School Parents and Citizens Association (GDHS P&C), which provided lunch for the volunteers.
In the evening, the community came together to celebrate the year at the Gnowangerup Sporting Complex.
After harvest, there were reports of a fire 35 kilometres south west at the property of one of the local community members.
"Quite a lot of people that were helping had to shoot back and put it out," said volunteer Richard House.
"Most farmers are organised with their fire units and communication is very good."
The wheat was seeded into dry soil in mid-May and yielded about 2.5 tonnes a hectare, a result Mr House was happy with.
"(The season) was a bit late starting and a bit quick finishing, but we're quite happy with it," he said.
During the growing season, Mr House said he estimated the paddock received 270 millimetres of rainfall.
The funds raised from this year's efforts will be divided between the sporting complex, GNP360 and the GDHS P&C.
There were a few project ideas floating around, one of them being to build a bus storage shed and depot for the school and community buses.
Mr House has been involved with Gnowangerup's community crop since it started 28 years ago.
In the early years, all the money went to the sporting complex.
Mr House was proud to see how impressive the sporting complex had become over the past three decades.
"It's allowed us to have an unbelievable set up, we've got indoor basketball courts, function area, swimming pool, turfed tennis courts and hockey court, all out of community fundraising," he said.
"It's all down to lots of people giving a little bit and it just keeps working."
Mr House said the support from this year was "unreal" and the group was grateful the dealerships made the time to offer their equipment.
Many more people than needed put their hands up to offer their time and machinery during harvest.
"It's pleasing and makes you very proud of your community," he said.
"There was no hesitation from every one of the (dealerships) to come and help.
"Farmers spend a lot of money on machinery, it's nice to see a bit flow back the other way."
