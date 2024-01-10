Farm Weekly
Many hands make light work

By Perri Polson
January 10 2024 - 6:00pm
The trucks were out in full force ready to transport the wheat at Gnowangerup.
The Gnowangerup community crop was another success this year, though shortly after harvest wrapped up, volunteers had to race off to support a neighbour who had a fire on their property.

