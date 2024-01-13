Farm Weekly
Biosecurity levy is flawed claims GPA

January 13 2024 - 6:00pm
Grain Producers Australia chairman and Miling grain producer Barry Large
Grain Producers Australia chairman and Miling grain producer Barry Large

Grain Producers Australia (GPA) has questioning the Federal government's proposed 10 per cent biosecurity levy - following the release of a Productivity Commission report - declaring the proposal was unacceptable to agricultural producers.

