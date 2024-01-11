CBH association shareholders want surplus rebate

Frustrated CBH Group shareholders have called on the co-operative to reconsider its plan to reinvest profits into upgrading infrastructure, saying any surplus should be returned to member growers.
In a statement made on behalf of shareholders, the CBH Shareholders' Association chairman Bill Cowan said he believed CBH was making a "strategic error" by failing to put profits back into growers' pockets.
The statement comes a week after the CBH Group announced a strong surplus following the 2022/23 financial year, due to record-breaking harvests.
CBH reported a surplus of $353.3 million on a harvest of 22.9 million tonnes, while CBH's Marketing & Trading (M&T) division reported a surplus of $176.3m in 2023.
During the year, M&T bought 43 per cent of the record WA crop and paid $4.8 billion to WA growers, while shipping 8.9mt of grain.
The associations' concerns were shared by former long-term CBH chairman and Newdegate farmer Wally Newman in a letter to the editor published in Farm Weekly last week.
Association members said the surplus was not a funding pot that should be shared by all WA growers.
"The Grain Pool and the Wheat Board always sought to maximise grower returns, retaining funds only to enable them to purchase more grain in the future," Mr Cowan said.
"CBH is not trying to maximise the grain price for growers, it is trying to generate a trading surplus."
Mr Cowan said using the surplus to reinvest into infrastructure would subsidise other non-member growers.
"It's going back into infrastructure which everybody uses, so you've got a small number of growers paying for everyone," he said.
Mr Cowan said the association had had the same conversation with CBH last year, where the idea of bringing in a loyalty payment or rebate was raised.
He said nothing eventuated from that conversation.
"If they (CBH) want to improve infrastructure, that should be charged to everybody who uses the infrastructure," Mr Cowan said.
"Any surplus should go straight back to the growers who have sold through CBH."
Additionally, the association said growers were at a disincentive to trade through M&T, as prices offered were sometimes lower than other traders.
"Growers should be setting the trend and be leaders of what the price is going to be and they are no longer that," Mr Cowan said.
"If CBH adhered to the co-operative principles, growers would receive a rebate based on their patronage of about $19 per tonne," the letter said.
"This would be very welcome to many growers this year."
CBH chief executive Ben Macnamara said it had been a record-breaking 12 months.
"To grow and deliver back-to-back record crops is an outstanding achievement and is testament to the resilience, commitment and innovation of Western Australian growers, as well as the CBH team who helped to receive it," Mr Macnamara said.
"Together we set almost 100 new harvest records and achieved our second safest 12-month period on record."
A CBH spokesperson told Farm Weekly the recent record crops highlighted the need to have upgraded infrastructure.
"The back-to-back record crops in 2021/22 and 2022/23 have highlighted the need to continue investing in the network to ensure our logistical capacity is up to the task of being able to deliver and export larger crops," the spokesperson said.
Higher market prices could be supported through stronger supply chain systems.
"Over these seasons, constraints in the supply chain meant there was greater demand for WA grain than CBH could export, creating high margins for all traders exporting grain from WA, including CBH M&T," the spokesperson said.
"The most effective way to ensure growers receive the best prices for their grain is to ensure the supply chain can keep pace with market demand and this is why the surplus achieved by M&T has been reinvested into the network.
"CBH does not operate M&T with the intention of making surpluses to fund investment in the network.
"M&T's purpose is to create a competitive market for growers - and in the 2022/23 season - M&T was focused on lifting grain prices closer to international prices.
"Marketing & Trading will support network investment through a fully franked dividend payment to the CBH parent of $170m, which will generate an estimated $73m franking credit (realised in 2023/24) for historical taxes paid by M&T.
"The remainder of M&T's 2022/23 surplus will be retained by the division to support its equity position."
The spokesperson said reinvesting the surplus was in line with CBH's industry-backed 'path to 2033' strategy, which aims to export 3mt of grain each month by 2033, as well as out-turning 70pc of the crop in the front half of the year, driving ongoing grower value.
They said growers and shareholders were encouraged to attend CBH's upcoming annual general meeting to share feedback.
"We look forward to engaging with all growers at the upcoming AGM and member forum on Friday, February 23, providing an update on their co-operative and answering any questions they have," the spokesperson said.
