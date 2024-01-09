Wanted: Wheatbelt hosts for medical students

Do you have room for a future doctor at your place?
More than 200 Perth-based medical students will travel to the Wheatbelt this March to get a taste of rural living, with host families being sought to house them.
In mid-March, the group will visit 14 rural towns, including Brookton, Katanning, Bruce Rock, Corrigin, Kellerberrin, Kondinin, Merredin, Moora, Southern Cross and Wongan Hills, to experience rural life first-hand and gain insight into healthcare realities.
The students are undertaking their medical degrees at Curtin and Notre Dame universities.
The universities, in partnership with Rural Health West, Rural Clinical School WA, Wheatbelt East Regional Organisation of Councils and local shires, are developing an itinerary of activities for students to meet with local health professionals, visit local schools, farms and businesses to develop an understanding of the challenges and highlights of a rural way of life.
Rural Health West deputy chief executive officer Kelli Porter said without exposure to rural life, and the huge contribution a doctor can make to a rural community, it was not possible for medical students to consider the opportunities of training or working in rural WA in the future.
She also said a vital part of the program was staying with local host families, which allows students to experience the true local way of life, rather than just being a visitor to the town.
University of Notre Dame professor Donna Mak, who was instrumental in developing the immersion program, said she was proud of the difference the program was making to rural communities.
"All doctors need to look after people from the country and need to understand the lives of people from there," Ms Mak said.
"People feel more comfortable sharing their life experiences in their own home, and the students learn so much through conversations and connection with their host families."
Curtin University senior lecturer Annett Nyaradi said many students had formed lasting relationships with their hosts, and some host family members had been inspired to study at university after having the students visit year-after-year.
"Our students are blown away by the warmth of welcome and hospitality they receive from their hosts," Dr Nyaradi said.
"The rural immersion makes a lasting impression on the students and, in turn, gives them a better understanding of treating rural patients."
Ms Porter said the program has shown by providing rural immersion opportunities early in their degree, students are more likely to explore rural career opportunities and have a better understanding of treating rural patients.
"For those who continue with a career in Perth, at a minimum they will gain understanding and empathy to treat their patients from rural areas and provide appropriate care," Ms Porter said.
"We hope that one day they will return to rural practice if not as a GP, as a locum or visiting specialist."
Merredin farmers Mal and Rochelle Willis have hosted students during the immersion program consistently over the past 10 years on their property Ashdale Farm, which has been in their family since 1912.
Mr Willis is a former Shire of Merredin councillor and said he and his wife have always been community minded.
He said they host two or three students each time, usually from Notre Dame University and encourages anyone considering being a host to do it.
"The medical immersion is a good initiative, it offers benefits for the students, us and our kids," Mr Willis said.
"Some of the students have never left Perth city, some are from overseas, but all have amazing stories to share.
"Welcoming so many different cultures and walks of life to our home and community is something our children wouldn't get to experience otherwise."
Ms Willis also believes the visitors have a good influence on the career aspirations of children in the area.
"They get to speak with students who are living university life and get a first hand account," Ms Willis said.
During the program, as they have in previous years the, Ashdale Farm team will host a farm safety tour, introducing students to animals, machinery and equipment.
"We show the students how big and heavy a header tyre is and discuss the associated risks, and how it is just one example of a potential back injury," Mr Willis said.
"We also have morning tea made by Rochelle and chat about the Blue Tree Project which we are very involved with in our local community."
ROSE Glasfurd, whose farm is 52 kilometres from Moora, hosted two students last year participating in the rural immersion program and is keen to welcome two more this March.
"We have a big house, rooms to share and the students are absolutely no trouble to have for just a few nights," Ms Glasfurd said.
The Glasfurds' property is a mixed enterprise with cropping and sheep.
"We have a lot of sheep, the students enjoy getting around the farm and seeing how things work," she said.
"It's great, they asked lots of questions, talking to us about what we eat and our lifestyle.
"We kill and eat our animals, which not many people do these days, and the students enjoyed our lamb chops."
Ms Glasfurd said the two students she hosted came from different backgrounds - one was in his mid-20s and had already completed an electrical apprenticeship before making a career change to medicine and the other was very young and from the city.
"My husband Ray and I strongly support the program, I believe it is brilliant, very commendable," she said.
"One day I might need to visit one of these students once they're qualified, they could go on to do amazing things and even end up working somewhere out here.
"And how else can metropolitan students get exposure to being on a farm?"
To register interest or for information about hosting medical students, phone Rural Health West on 6389 4500 or email choosecountry@ruralhealthwest.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.