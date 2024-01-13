New machine to tackle canola stubble

With harvest officially over and the holiday season drawing to a close it's time to look ahead to season 2024.
Graingrowers across Western Australia have seen canola cement itself as a mainstay with prices being a significant incentive.
After the record-breaking season of 2022, this latest harvest saw varied results across the State.
But one factor remained - canola remained the third largest crop in WA, with production only 20 per cent down on a reduced area of about 14pc from the previous year.
Challenges such as the policy to phase-out live sheep exports by sea, processors unable to keep up with the oversupply and a huge drop in sheep prices, have contributed to a loss of confidence in the livestock sector and in turn made producers rethink their decisions moving forward.
More area given over to grain production is one of the inevitable results of producers trying to mitigate their risk in the future and this coupled with the trend of larger farms means that canola production is not likely to be significantly reduced, rather more likely to increase.
Larger farms and more cropping means more machinery and more input costs, that is where contractors such as Mick Adams, at Kukerin, are a key link in the chain for farmers.
The purchase and maintenance of machinery such as seeding equipment, tractors, harvesters, field bins, chaser bins and augers is a massive impost.
Often it makes sense for producers to get contractors in for things such as soil amelioration/deep ripping, hay baling and stubble crunching.
Mr Adams comes from a farm in Kukerin and understands agriculture, moving into operating his own family contracting business, MG & AM Adams Contracting, with his wife about 13 years ago.
Having been well known as the Pea Straw man for many years, operating a small bale hay and straw business at first, he gradually diversified into larger rectangle bales and, most recently, stubble crunching.
"I started stubble crunching about three years ago," Mr Adams said.
"I became concerned about the suspension of our previous machine and when I realised we had spent about $40,000-$50,000 on boiler making and about $20,000 on spare parts, I knew I had to make a decision on how to progress."
This is where the Horsch Cultro 18-metre stubble cruncher came into focus.
While there is often a joke about big brother watching and listening through our smart devices and AI technology finding solutions to our questions, Mr Adams said it was this that led him to purchase the latest Horsch Cultro stubble cruncher.
"I was looking on my phone and a video popped up on YouTube," he said.
"Through its algorithms it had thrown up a video on the Horsch stubble cruncher and I made the decision to hit play.
"Within 10 seconds of watching the video, I knew I was going to have a look into this machine.
"Three hours later and some Google searches I found the contact details of the dealer in WA and was ready to give him a call."
This serendipitous event led to Mr Adams purchasing the Horsch 18m Cultro and taking possession of it in September.
Flat out contracting, he had to wait until he had time to go through it all with the dealer and learn how to use the new implement before utilising it in his contracting business.
It was not until after hay season, on December 27, Mr Adams finally integrated his new Horsch Cultro into the contracting business and got started using it in clients paddocks in earnest and so far he hasn't looked back.
"Although it has been less than a month I am about 1800 hectares into hopefully more than a 16,000ha season with this stubble cruncher," he said.
"What I liked initially was the suspension and the speed it was rated to.
"It is the speed, size and suspension that make it so appealing.
"What sets it apart, other than the suspension, is this particular model's twin rollers that operate on a walking beam."
While it is not a tillage machine, its blades give the ground a little tickle, Mr Adams said.
That coupled with the soil packers behind the twin rollers that leave a pattern, and it becomes rapidly obvious it is a very effective way of pressing tough canola stalks and matter into the earth, gaining the soil contact for the matter to break down and stop soil erosion, while also helping weed control.
Dealing with canola stubble is a tough task, considering everyone has a story about canola stubble from puncturing tractor tyres, to painful cuts on legs and farm dogs refusing to run through it.
Mr Adams said one farmer even shared his observation that rams don't like walking through the canola as the stubble height unfortunately meant their crown jewels were in the firing line and the effect was rather painful.
The story goes, to counteract this, the rams drew their testicles up into a higher position in a bid to alleviate the issue.
This in turn meant the semen was exposed to higher temperatures for an extended time which affected their efficacy, resulting in infertility.
The moral of the story: a tough adversary such as canola stubble requires an equally tough opponent.
With a top speed of up to 25 kilometres an hour and a guide of tractor operating power between 283-313 kiloWatt (380-420 horsepower), Mr Adams said he had managed about 22-23km/ha travelling downhill and averaged about 20km/hr overall in his contracting so far.
Operating an older Case IH 9370 tractor with about 298kW (400hp) and utilising 800 singles tyres, Mr Adams said even with the older technology, power and fuel injection of his tractor he was able to maintain a fast pace.
"At about 20km/hr, not factoring in headlands and u-turns - which I am still perfecting - you could achieve a rate of 36ha/hr," he said.
"Uphill I am averaging about 17-18km/hr.
"A bit more footprint and a bit more horsepower would be optimum but at present it is working amazing."
Learning as he goes, Mr Adams is impressed with his purchase so far and has found that working at about 20 degrees off the farmer ABline produces the best results so far.
He also likes the feature where the accumulators allow him to increase downward pressure on the rollers when required with moisture content.
"This is all done hydraulically from the cab," he said.
Mr Adams said about 80pc of his contract work was stubble crunching and what he achieved in one night with his Horsch 18m Cultro would have previously taken him twice as long to do with two machines.
Operating one of only two of these particular stubble crunchers in WA, the other is owned by a farmer in Wubin, he looks forward to learning and finding how he can improve other areas of farming utilising the technology.
"I am going to do a trial on about 80ha of pasture," he said.
"The pattern on the rollers is similar to the reefinators ribbed drums and could be effective."
He also plans on trialling it on wheat and barley stubble in the future.
More information: Go to Mr Adams' page on X (formerly Twitter) at Mick Adams @MickAda90606072 to see him operating the Horsch Cultro in the paddock.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.