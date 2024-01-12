Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

First-gen Sim breeders making it happen

By Perri Polson
January 12 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
First-generation farmers Patrick O'Dea and Asher Goddard, Bradford Cattle Co, Orange Springs, with their eight-month-old son Tanner and a herd of purebred Simmental females behind them.
First-generation farmers Patrick O'Dea and Asher Goddard, Bradford Cattle Co, Orange Springs, with their eight-month-old son Tanner and a herd of purebred Simmental females behind them.

First generation farmers Asher Goddard, 31 and Patrick O'Dea, 34 started with an empty bush block in a low rainfall zone and a vision of breeding and selling the finest Simmentals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.