10-year celebrations kick off for Gate 2 Plate competition

January 13 2024 - 8:00pm
Looking over the steers at last weeks Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge open day at the Mount Barker Regional Saleyards were Alister and Doreen Lyon, with their granddaughter Aimee Lyon.
The Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge started its 10-year celebration when it officially kicked off for 2024 with its open day at the Mount Barker Regional Saleyards on Saturday, January 6.

