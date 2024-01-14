Farm Weekly
Home/News

Renewed calls for live export transparency

By Tamara Hooper
January 14 2024 - 12:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While Western Australian livestock producers remain hopeful, the Federal Government has shown no signs of backing down from its policy to phase-out live sheep exports by sea.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.