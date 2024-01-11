Farm Weekly
Home/News
Free

Bushfire watch and act for Collie

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated January 11 2024 - 6:31pm, first published 6:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture from files.
Picture from files.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) has issued a bushfire watch and act for parts of Collie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Perri is an agriculture journalist with Farm Weekly. Originally from Ballarat, Victoria, Perri developed a love of regional and rural news at a young age, and now is passionate about advocating for the agricultural industry. Her interests include science, agronomy, livestock and food production.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.