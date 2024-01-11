Bushfire watch and act for Collie

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) has issued a bushfire watch and act for parts of Collie.
A fire which began at the intersection of Collie-Williams Road and Lawson Road in Palmer has not yet been contained or controlled, with firefighters on the scene.
Collie-Williams Road is currently closed.
DFES has also advised it has called in its aerial support.
The fire is moving in a north-westerly direction.
The bushfire watch and act is currently in place for those bounded by Norm Road to the north, Yourdamung Road to the east, Boys Home Road to the south and Stockton Road and Mungarra Creek to the west in the Shire of Collie.
A bushfire advice has been issued for the surrounding area, the Collie townsite, and parts of Palmer, Collie Burn, Harris River and Shotts.
For all bushfire information visit emergency.wa.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.