Farm Weekly
Home/News

Would regulation motivate ag to net zero?

January 15 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AgZero2030 chairman and Corrigin farmer Simon Wallwork.
AgZero2030 chairman and Corrigin farmer Simon Wallwork.

THE complex combination of risks, challenges and opportunities facing the agricultural industry on its journey to net zero has been laid bare in a submission to the Federal government's proposed agriculture and land sector plan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.