Severe weather warning for Beacon, Dalwallinu and Wongan Hills

The following alert has been issued by the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES).
Take action with severe thunderstorms coming in parts of the Midwest-Gascoyne, Goldfields-Midlands
If you live in parts of Central West, Central Wheat Belt and Gascoyne districts you should take action and stay safe with severe thunderstorms to come.
Locations which may be affected include Beacon, Dalwallinu and Wongan Hills.
WHAT TO DO:
IF DRIVING
WEATHER DETAILS:
At 12/01/2024 13:46:00 the Bureau of Meteorology advised an upper trough combines with a hot and unstable airmass to produce severe thunderstorms this afternoon. Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours.
ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:
Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by visiting the Main Roads Travel Map, calling 138 138 or by contacting your Local Government Authority.
IF YOU NEED ASSISTANCE:
KEEP UP TO DATE:
Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Facebook, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins.
During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.
Posted: 12/01/2024, 2.15pm
