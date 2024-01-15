Harvest is officially over says grain handler

On Monday the CBH Group officially declared harvest was over for the 2023/24 season, with growers delivering 12.5 million tonnes of grain into the network.
The season commenced on September 27, the same day as the previous year, but finished earlier and was smaller than the record crop of 2022/23.
CBH received grain across 104 sites in the network, with 407,000t the biggest day of receivals, compared to 603,000t in 2022/23.
Just three daily site receival records were set at Chillinup, Pingrup and Gairdner and no new site total receival records were reached in comparison to the 2022/23 harvest when the co-operative registered 53 sites with daily tonnage records, and 45 site total receival records.
Chief operations officer Mick Daw said the 2023/24 harvest was a reminder of the highs and lows in their industry.
"Early on in the year, it was clear for many growers that 2023 would not be a repeat of the previous two bumper harvests," Mr Daw said.
"As conditions worsened and estimates came in during June and July, we started making plans to accommodate seasonal conditions in our services this harvest.
"We anticipated this year's crop to yield higher screenings and higher protein for many growers.
"To address this, CBH introduced additional utility grades, changed quality optimisation limits and rules, and made high moisture grading system changes, to create more opportunities for growers to capture the value of their grain."
Mr Daw said the company's safety performance improved slightly this harvest and its incident response continued to deliver good safety outcomes across the network.
"I want to sincerely thank all CBH employees, contractors, and growers for their tireless work to safely and efficiently bring in this year's harvest," he said.
"The sustained level of professionalism and commitment to the task is a testament to the strength of Western Australia's graingrowing communities."
The Albany zone received the largest amount of 3.2mt.
CBH has turned its focus to the 2024 outloading program, ensuring more grain tonnes get to port in the first half of the year to help drive better prices for growers.
