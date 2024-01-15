Much-needed hay a morale booster

A small convoy of trucks send red dirt flying, as they haul square bales of donated barley straw across more than 1000 kilometres in rural WA.
Behind the wheel are volunteer drivers from Esperance who have offered their time to help Gascoyne, Murchison and Goldfields pastoralists work through dry conditions.
A fitting display of Aussie mateship, Farmers Across Borders is about more than the delivery of much-needed livestock fodder.
The feed run aims to give pastoralists, who have faced a tougher season, hope and reassurance that others are thinking of them.
Gabyon station owner Gemma Cripps contacted Farmers Across Borders late November and received a donation of bales just before Christmas.
Stretching across 271,500 hectares, Gabyon is located in a 250 millimetre rainfall zone, 200 kilometres east of Geraldton.
Ms Cripps and her mother Helen purchased the station in 2009, and oversee 700 Brahman-Charolais breeders and 1500 Dorpers.
Unfortunately after a promising start to the season last year, regular rainfall events have been few and far between over the past 10 months.
"From January to March we had a heap of rain," Ms Cripps said.
"We had a thunderstorm in March where we recorded 90mm in two days.
"Our country isn't used to that, it was too much too fast, but we did get a bit of green pick and thought we were in for a ripper season - then the tap just turned off."
Since the beginning of April, Gabyon has recorded 50mm and only one rainfall event over 10mm.
Despite this, the station was lucky enough to have a reasonable run in the previous two seasons.
Being lightly stocked on a large property, Ms Cripps said she had been able to easily move cattle around when necessary.
However, having the Farmers Across Borders barley straw donation has helped to further ease mounting pressures.
"The paddock the sheep are in is holding up better than where some of the cattle are at the moment," she said.
"We have some pellets that we have brought up and are using the majority of the hay to hold our weaner calves in better condition.
"In a normal year we can move cattle around enough over summer that there's enough food on the station in the pasture, but the rangeland at the moment is just so dry.
"The hay has definitely helped us, we have been able to supplementary feed the cattle where they are at the moment.
"Even just knowing you have it on hand when you are doing mill runs and can give it to livestock that are really struggling, makes a huge difference."
Ms Cripps described the past 12 months as a struggle, particularly with the dry conditions and cattle prices being so low.
She said Farmers Across Borders, and knowing there were people who cared and were willing to help out, had lifted her spirits in an otherwise challenging time.
"The distances we have to try and get stockfeed up here in a poor year, when there's none grown close by, is a real worry," Ms Cripps said.
"We've looked into ordering hay to be delivered up from Esperance and the travel costs nearly as much as the hay itself because it is dollars per kilometre.
"It just doesn't add up, so for Farmers Across Borders to be able to organise that and the logistics for you, and to have it arrive is a huge stress relief.
"The value of what they are offering is hugely appreciated."
Given the start of Gabyon's season typically starts in April, Ms Cripps is holding onto hope that there will be more rainfall to come.
In the meantime, she is looking out for cyclone rains and opportunistic thunderstorms.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.