Push for lupins to be healthy food source

The Sweet Lupin Association of Western Australia has launched a new website in an effort to boost the profile of Australian sweet lupins as a sustainable and healthy food source, and advance the production and export of lupin food ingredients and finished food products.
The site, aussielupins.org.au, contains nutritional information, recipes and professional resources on the 'Australian lupin bean' - the new name coined for the seed of the Australian sweet lupin (Lupin angustifolius).
The association was recently established with the support of the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) and the South-West WA Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub through funding from the Australian Government's Future Drought Fund.
DPIRD research scientist Greg Shea said it was important lupins be widely recognised as a healthy food grain source.
"It is a unique grain that has very low carbohydrate content, which differentiates it from many grains in our diets, while boasting very high levels of protein and dietary fibre," Mr Shea said.
"However, the average consumer in Australia and overseas has a lack of understanding about lupins as a potential part of an everyday diet.
"The association decided a great way to raise awareness with consumers was to provide factual lupin information through a dedicated website."
The website content represents the culmination of decades of research and expertise, with all information scientifically verifiable.
Mr Shea said WA lupin growers, processors and food companies were in a prime position to take advantage of growing interest in lupins.
"WA currently grows about 85 per cent of the world's narrow leafed lupins," he said.
"We've got a Mediterranean climate and a lot of sandy soils that suit this crop.
"Consumers are increasingly concerned about the sustainability credentials of the food they eat, and lupins are an important break crop in WA cropping programs and also add fixed nitrogen to the soil, reducing the need for manufactured fertilisers."
