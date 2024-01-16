Farm Weekly
Push for lupins to be healthy food source

January 16 2024 - 5:00pm
DPIRD research scientist Greg Shea says the new website houses nutritional information, recipes and professional resources on the 'Australian lupin bean'.
The Sweet Lupin Association of Western Australia has launched a new website in an effort to boost the profile of Australian sweet lupins as a sustainable and healthy food source, and advance the production and export of lupin food ingredients and finished food products.

