January brings all sorts of weather events

January 2024 has seen it all so far - bushfires, thunder storms, lightning and high rainfall in some areas of the Wheatbelt.
Last night (January 15, 2024) The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) advised that 34.8mm was recorded in the 30 minutes to 7:26pm at Pingelly as a result of severe thunderstorms along a line of convergence in southwestern WA.
BoM reported that for the fortnight of 19 January to 1 February, above median rainfall is unlikely, 30 to 40 per cent, in other words, below median rainfall is likely, 60 to 70pc, in the western areas of WA, including the Central Wheatbelt and Great Southern districts.
Most of Australia has a close to equal chance of above or below median rainfall during the coming fortnight with some areas of western WA likely to receive below median rainfall.
