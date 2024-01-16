Farm Weekly
Home/News

January brings all sorts of weather events

January 16 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
January brings all sorts of weather events
January brings all sorts of weather events

January 2024 has seen it all so far - bushfires, thunder storms, lightning and high rainfall in some areas of the Wheatbelt.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.